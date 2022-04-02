McPhail Herring, the son of Dr. Neill and Annie Herring of Mount Pleasant, SC and grandson of Dr. Mac and Ann Herring of Clinton, was awarded his Eagle Scout Rank on March 27. McPhail completed his Eagle Scout project during the Covid epidemic which consisted of building Adirondack chairs and a ball cage for the Windwood Farm Home for Children in Awendaw, SC. This home for children provides services for abandoned and/or neglected children. McPhail is a rising senior at Lucy G. Beckham High School in Mount Pleasant.