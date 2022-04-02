CCS kicks off Child Abuse Prevention Month

Clinton City Schools students, teachers and staff, with pinwheels in hand, shared this moment together to commemorate the start of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

April marks the start of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a month dedicated to bringing awareness of the issue and preventing child abuse and neglect. Clinton City Schools showed their support on Friday at Sunset Avenue with the first of many planned events — National Wear Blue Day.

All across Sunset was a sea of blue with students and staff alike dressed head-to-toe in only that color. Everyone would gather together on the steps of the auditorium to commemorate the day by sharing blue pinwheels amongst themselves. The blue pinwheel is said to represent innocence and is a national symbol for child abuse prevention, reflecting the bright future all children deserve.

As the Social-Emotional Learning Coordinator for CCS, Dr. Angela Harding spends her day-to-day aiming to improve life for students.

“CCS truly focuses on the whole child,” said Harding, sharing thoughts on the importance of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. “It is essential that we prepare our students to be their absolute best, not only academically, but socially and emotionally as well. We want our students to come to school each day feeling loved, supported and safe.”

“Additionally, we want our parents to know we have resources available to support their child at home with the social and emotional needs,” she added.

Dr. Harding went into detail on some of the many programs and resources that CCS has available for both children and parents.

“CCS offers mental support to students to support their needs that go beyond the classroom,” she said. “Ensuring students and parents have the proper support and resources will aid in lessening child abuse by providing ways to cope with challenging situations. We hope parents learn to use coping mechanisms such as deep breathing, mediation, exercise, or other strategies to calm challenging situations.”

With April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, CCS has many more activities planned for the month.

“Throughout the month, CCS will continue to raise awareness regarding child abuse prevention to stakeholders throughout the district,” she said.

Harding, along with social worker Alexis Coleman andTesting and Accountability Coordinator Sharon Cannady, have prepared those activities.

“Wear Blue Day” kicked off Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“During the last week in April — April 25-29 — we will highlight Five Days of Action which focuses on preventing sexual abuse in children. We will provide information to staff and parents and have them to sign a pledge to take action from sexual abuse.”

“During our CCS Expo, on April 28, we will have pledges for parents/caregivers to sign,” she added.

CCS Board of Education members were at Sunset to commemorate the start of National Child Abuse Prevention Month with their students.

“We are pleased to be apart of the recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month,” Board chair Dr. Linda Brunson stated. “The school, home and community must work together to bring awareness to preventing child abuse and neglect. We encourage all citizens in Clinton to join us.”

Brunson credited Harding, who she said “has led a team of professionals to develop the month-long recognition for our district,” Brunson continued. “The social and emotional needs of our children and their families have changed, due to COVID-19 and the myriad of circumstances that accompanied it. Bringing awareness to this cause is certainly needed in 2022.”

“Our students deserve and are entitled to an opportunity to grow up in a wholesome environment that is free of trauma and adverse experiences,” she added. “Parents, students and staff are encouraged to contact Dr. Harding for more information.”

Dr. Harding can be reached by email at [email protected] or by calling 910-592-3121 ext. 1426.

For those wishing to participate in National Child Abuse Prevention Month with the community can do so soon. The Sampson County Department of Social Services will be having its pinwheel planting ceremony on April 6, at 11 a.m. The event will be held in front of the DSS building, located at 360 County Complex Road, Suite 100, in Clinton.

For more information, contact Child Protective Services Intake and Services Support Supervisor Renee Brock, at 910-592-4200 ext. 3329.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.