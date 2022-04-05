This was surely one for the record books!

With each deliberate step ascending to new heights, it seemed like I was going to become the youngest person to ever climb to the highest point on Mount Everest.

This kindergartner even envisioned the celebratory ticker-tape parade through the streets of New York City with the masses lining the sidewalks to congratulate me on the breathtaking feat.

However, I was climbing a pile of poorly stacked timbers at the local lumber yard in an effort to rescue a small kitten that somehow managed to climb to the tippy top.

But to a five-year-old, it sure felt like the tallest mountain on the planet.

My adventure to Eighty-Four Lumber began when Dad decided to take my big brother John and me to the area business when he ordered materials for the new railing on our “Playground in the Sky.”

After scooping up the freckle-faced lad at Bentleyville Main Street School on the edge of town, we navigated our way down Interstate-70 heading west directly past the Carlton Motel and restaurant.

“I remember that motel,” declared the six-year-old from the back seat sitting next to me after recognizing the roadside establishment. “That’s where we stayed when we came to try out for the church back in September.”

“That’s right,” stated the blond-haired minister while looking through the rear view mirror with a smile. “That was before we moved to your Grandma and Pappy Price’s in Kenmore, New York for a month.”

“Then we moved here,” I added with glee while throwing my hands into the air.

When the Bible scholar and his two children arrived at the building supply store in the town for which it was named, he made sure to tell these rambunctious little whippersnappers to stay clear of other customers and not to get into any trouble.

Not long after our father found an employee to begin the task of drawing up an order for the necessary supplies, these mischief-makers grew bored and began walking aimlessly through the stacks of nearby lumber as a light-hearted diversion.

These siblings heard a kitty cat meowing close by and wondered where the sound was coming from. After searching high and low to pinpoint the exact place, the first grader spotted the furry little thing.

“There it is,” noted the excited little shaver pointing to the top of a pile of lumber haphazardly stacked to the rafters. “It’s a baby kitten; but I wonder how it got all the way up there.”

“Jeepers creepers,” I exclaimed with a protruding lower lip after spying the brown ball of fur prancing back and forth not knowing what to do next. “It probably got up there and doesn’t know how to get back down.”

“I think it needs help,” I continued with empathy in my voice before climbing up the large wood pile to retrieve the scared little creature. “I just need you to hold me up; so I don’t take a tumble to the ground.”

Unable to reach the kitty cat, this blue-eyed brownie stepped up just a little higher to stand on my tippy-toes.

“I think I almost have it,” I announced while losing my footing to begin a slow descent backwards.

Expecting to fall to the ground with a thud, this mischievous youngster fell into the arms of a tall thin man with black hair.

“Bob Hohn,” I questioned looking up in awe with wide eyes and a gaping mouth as he held me tightly in his strong arms. “You must be my guardian angel sent from God; cause I thought I was a goner for sure.”

“I don’t have my wings just yet,” expressed the church board member with raised eyebrows as he set me on my feet. “What exactly were you doing up there, young man?”

“I was trying to get a kitty cat unstuck,” stated the pint-sized child pointing to the top of the wood pile as the brown baby cat ran between their legs chasing after a mouse.

“I guess it’s unstuck,” laughed Brother Bob as we joined in on the hilarity of the moment before changing the subject. “How would you boys like to get some ice cream from the stand outside.”

My brother and I both smiled broadly and nodded our heads in agreement.

When the pastor noticed his rabble-rousers walking outside with one of his church congregants, he knew we were in good hands as he finished up his supply order.

Once the coal miner and this pair of siblings walked over to the ice cream stand, he asked us what flavor we fancied. While John’s favorite was vanilla, I liked chocolate the best.

“Well,” proclaimed the amiable man as he moved his eyebrows up and down to get a few laughs. “I think you should both have two scoops; so what do you think about that?”

These boys eyes grew wide to match the smile across our little faces.

The tall thin man led the way as these three sat down on a nearby picnic table to partake of our frosty delight. The minster’s offspring devoured the treats leaving a little on our nose and mouth.

“I found these two little lads,” remarked Brother Bob while shaking the preacher’s hand when returned his offspring. “I didn’t think they drove here all by themselves and figured you must be around here somewhere.”

“Thanks Brother Bob,” noted Dad as he looked at the dessert stains on our faces wondering what Mom would think about us spoiling our dinner. “I appreciate you buying them a treat and bringing them back to me.”

“I hope they weren’t too much trouble,” the blond-haired minister added.

“They were perfect little angels,” stated the board member with a wide smile and a gleam in his eyes. He gave us both a wink and was gone in a flash.

Stay tuned for the continuing saga in my column next Tuesday.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.