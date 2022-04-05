Better fire rating may lower residents’ insurance rates

CLINTON — Residents in the city may incur improvements in homeowner’s insurance rates thanks to the diligence of the Clinton Fire Department.

“After a formal inspection by the Office of State Fire Marshal, the City of Clinton Fire Department has achieved a rating upgrade from the N.C. Insurance Commissioner’s Office,” shared Clinton Fire Chief Lovette in a release this week.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Lovette for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said Commissioner Causey.

“This upgrade in rating affects both properties in the city as well the rural response area covered by the City of Clinton,” said the release. “This rating change should result in lower fire insurance rates for business owners and homeowners in the town and within the rural response district. Hazard insurance or property insurance premiums should see a reduction due to this upgrade.”

With the state’s rating system, lower numbers means better equipped responses.

“The overall rating system ranges from Class 1 (highest/best) to Class 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department). The Clinton Fire Department was able to lower its rating number from Class 5 to Class 3 within the city. Within its Clinton Rural Response District, the rating improved from a Class 9 to a Class 5 in the majority of the City’s response area.”

According to a press release from the insurance commissioner’s office,

“Higher ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, but a lower rating shows a department is better equipped to respond to fires in its district”, explained a release from the insurance commissioner’s office.

This improved rating has the potential to “significantly lower business as well as homeowners’ insurance rates within both fire districts”.

Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey visited the station recently after a family’s smoke detectors saved their lives.

The improved ranking comes in light of the late January inspection of the Clinton Fire Department, staff, facilities, and equipment. Criteria for the inspection includes staffing levels, sufficient and properly maintained, communications capabilities, and available water sources.

The new rating, and its impact on lower insurance rates, will go into effect on July 1, 2022.

“The citizens in the City of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency,” said Causey.

