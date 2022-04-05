Trek comes through Sampson, spreads awareness

Some of the walkers enjoying some much deserved grub after finishing leg one of the 222-mile march.

The walkers take a well earned break on the Municipal Building lawn after completing day one of their 222-mile march.

The walkers arrive into the Town of Autryville during the final stretch of leg one of a 222-mile walk.

Walkers and members of several wellness foundations, which will receive proceeds from the ‘Let’s Walk It Out’ event, shared this moment after walkers touched down in Autryville.

Walkers from the 2022 “Let’s Walk it Out” 222-mile ruck march touched down and passed through Sampson County this past Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The event, which spans 10 days, has walkers march across a 222-mile stretch from Fort Bragg to Camp Lejeune and back to help raise awareness about suicide prevention among veterans. The march is split into 10 legs and had them pass through Sampson for the first three.

Each leg is about 22 miles long and is meant to symbolizes the 22 veterans who are said to commit suicide a day.

They’d start in Fayetteville and headed to the Municipal Building in Autryville for leg one. The following day ended when they reached Performance CDLR in Clinton for leg two and leg three took them out of Sampson and into Kenansville.

The march included about 10 core walkers and 10 support walkers. Two of them were “Let’s Walk it Out” founder JP Cervantes and his right-hand man Ryan Oldenburg. The two shared these words after reaching their first stop of the trip in Autryville.

“We ran into a little bit of rain during the first day,” Oldenburg said. “It wasn’t too bad though since it was nice and cool; we didn’t want to rush and get anybody hurt. It took us a little bit longer than expected, but we made it all together in one piece and no one was hurt so I’m happy with that.”

“The weather didn’t help and we wanted to keep everybody safe, that’s important,” Cervantes echoed. “After finishing the first day, we’re feeling great, but we’re definitely going to feel it tomorrow but that’s what it’s all about. We want to mimic the pain that our brothers and sisters are feeling so we’re going to take some pain and carry the burden with them.”

There are four wellness organizations that are benefiting from the event’s proceeds. Those include the Special Forces Foundation, National Warrior Foundation, 22 Until None and Off-Road Outreach.

Members from a few of those organizations were present in Autryville and shared their thoughts about the event and being back in Sampson County.

“We were here last year at the same spot and the Town of Autryville has been great hosting us and all the core walkers,” Stacey Buckner, CEO of Off-Road Outreach, said. “With me here is Gia and she’s from the National Warrior Foundation and she is also one of the organizations that are benefiting from this event and the donations.”

“Like Stacey said we are also a well being organizations, all four of the organizations being funded this year all have some capacity of morale boosting or metal health support,” CEO for National Warrior Foundation, Gia Varrati, said. “We started doing this walk last year and it’s roughly 222 miles; it’ll be 226 by the end. Even though it’s a lot of pain for the core walkers, the idea is to replicate the pain that somebody maybe feeling when they’re trying to get on the upside of their trauma.”

“We want to walk shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters,” Varrati said. “We want them to know that if we can do this then they can do it to and that, no matter what, the sun will always rise so let us carry the load a little while for you.”

“I’ll add this too,” Buckner said. “The best way to thank a veteran is to thank them for their services and to make sure they’re always taken care of and that’s what we’re doing every day.”

“The support we’ve had along the walk helps our mission grow,” said Kristin Buxton, director of events for the Special Forces Foundation, which supports Green Berets and their families, “and it’s been delightful to have the Town of Autryville support us again.”

“They supported us last year, organically they heard about us on Facebook I believe, the word went out and they showed up big,” Buxton continued. “Subsequently, we heard this was a Special Forces community so this all went hand and glove, which was nice. We then formed a relation that lasted throughout the year and here we and they are again.”

The “Let’s Walk it Out” 222-mile ruck march started in 2021 and this marked its second straight year. Cervantes shared the story on how this all started and what made him want to do the march.

“I was the one that came up with a dumb idea and to be honest it was just that,” he said with a laugh. “I’m big into suicide prevention and every time I talked to someone about it and asked why they were thinking about it, I received the same answers. They’d always tell me that all these organizations are doing great things, but none of them felt their pain.”

“The word ‘pain’ keep coming up so I started thinking of ways we could mimic that pain,” Cervantes continued. “It’s not going to be the same as their mental pain, but we wanted to mimic it to let them know we are here for you. So we came up with the idea of a 222-mile march, which is going to be painful. We want those miles to symbolize the burden they’re carrying and to let them know we are carrying it with them.”

The group will be back in Sampson County for the final three legs. They will cross back into Clinton from Kenansville during their return trip to Performance CDJR on April 7, for leg eight. They’ll leave Performance CDJR on April 8, headed back to the Municipal Building in Autryville for leg nine before concluding the march on April 9, which will bring them back to Fayetteville where it all started.

