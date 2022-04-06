(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• March 30 — Mark Burton Tysinger, 41, of 604 Bridle Court, Swansboro, was charged with reckless driving to endanger, fictitious registration, resist, delay and obstruct (RDO), driving while license revoked, larceny, aid and abet larceny, conspiracy, speeding, second degree trespass, fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle, and served orders for arrest on charges of RDO, breaking and entering into a coin machine, expired tags, possession of stolen goods, fictitious tags, operating vehicle with no insurance, expired inspection, shoplifting, driving while license revoked and failure to wear seat belt. Bond set at $1,000; court date was April 4.

• March 31 — Ronnie Lamar Kelly Jr., 35, of 410 Royal Lane, Apt. C, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana. Bond set at $30,000; court date is April 29.

• April 1 — Lykheim Tyshaun Simmons, 28, of 710 Stetson St., Clinton, was charged with destroy/alter evidence, resist, delay and obstruct and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $350,000; court date is April 29.

• April 1 — Jeremy Lee Robinson, 35, of 96 Grubbs Daily Lane, Dunn, was charged with larceny of a firearm, possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is April 5.

• April 1 — Joseph Shane Beasley, 45, of 424 Green Pasture Road, Four Oaks, was charged with larceny of pig cooker and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $25,000; court date is April 29.

• April 2 — Wendell Wade Strickland, 60, of 2248 N. Peavine Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny and trespass. No bond set; court date is April 28.

• April 2 — Tessie Nicole Cashwell, 40, of 301 Fairview St., Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana. Bond set at $4,000; court date is April 29.

• April 2 — Hector Delgado, 56, of 73 Sams Lane, Faison, was charged with reckless driving to endanger/fail to wear seat belt, order for arrest, driving wrong way on dual lane, open container after consuming alcohol, failure to report accident, no liability insurance. Bond set at $500; court date is April 18.

• April 2 — Patricia Ann West, 65, of 3280 Bradshaw Road, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is April 14.

• April 3 — Jack Anthony Westbrook, 54, of 116 Underwood St., Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and breaking and entering. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 29.

