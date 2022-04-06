County backs search for $15M grant for Ivanhoe project

An inside look at the different degree of water quality with which residents of Ivanhoe are currently facing. This was presented to the county board from a concerned community member.

This van from Snowhill Missionary Baptist Church was packed with Ivanhoe residents who traveled together just to attend the commissioners meeting.

Members from Ivanhoe who attended another meeting in droves. Each had bottles of water filled with murky water to further drive home how badly they need improved water quality.

Residents of Ivanhoe received essential news during Monday night’s Sampson County Board of Commissioners meeting as the board unanimously voted to adopt a resolution that’ll finally put steps in motion to improve their water system.

The Adoption of Resolution was in support of applications for State Grant Funding for the Ivanhoe Water System Project. This request came following the discovery of newly available grant funds from the NC Division of Water Infrastructure (DWI) of upwards to $15 million.

“There’s new grant funds available from DWI that we propose to use to construct new water supply systems for areas in Ivanhoe,” said Lin Reynolds, director of Sampson County Public Works. “Ivanhoe is considered a distressed area and we were led to believe that the max on this project would be $5 million per project per round.”

“We found out last week, however, that the max is actually $15 million,” he added.

Reynolds did mention that the entire $15 million, if granted, won’t go towards the Ivanhoe project as $1,717,000 is needed for another expansion project in Clement. The remainder, however, is meant for Ivanhoe, which Reynolds said would be roughly around $13.3 million.

The proposed water system project is to design and construct a new public water supply system in the Ivanhoe area. The purpose of this water supply system is to provide potable water service to residents in Ivanhoe. The project will require the development of a water supply and water distribution system.

“That would include wells, water storage tanks, generators, any associated electrical systems and water mains of course to connect to the residents,” said David Ross, from Dewberry Engineers, who is working closely with Reynolds on this project. “As part of this you have to actually connect the residents to the water surface and to the meters.”

“To develop this new public water system and supply, it must be provided as an initial project,” Ross continued. “The initial project we’re going to try and shoot for with the funds would be for the wells and water storage tank. Then we’ll use the rest of the money towards expanding the system as far as possible with the water main extensions and tying into residents — that’s the route we plan to take.”

The total infrastructure improvements needed as requirements to complete the water supply system were listed, including:

• Site preparation

• Well head assembly and drilling (two wells are proposed for redundancy and reliability).

• Chemical feed system

• Water storage tank

• Back-up generator and concrete pad.

• Associated electrical and system controls.

• Site Piping ( connection to proposed system, chemical feed piping, etc.).

• Water main extensions to connect residences within the Ivanhoe are to the proposed system.

• Residential water service meters and connections.

It was noted and assumed that a water treatment system will not be required to complete the project.

Ross also informed the board that there would no loans needed to fund the project and that all money for it would come from grants.

“As part of this application, we will submit to request grant only so this means no loans and funds will come only from grants from DWI,” Ross said. “If a funding offer is made the county, at that time, can determine whether or not they want to accept the funding and we can move on from there.”

A pair of follow up questions were asked by the board following the presentation by Ross. The first was in regards to a timeframe of when the grant money would arrive.

“The applications are due at the end of the month and it’s typically about a three-month period,” Ross said. “So, I think around a September timeframe is when we’ll find out about the applications.”

The second inquired into what percent of customers in Ivanhoe would the proposed $15 million grant actually cover.

“Like Lin said, there’s up to $15 million and part of it will be allocated to the Clement area,” Ross said. “So that leaves approximately $13 million to be allocated to that and I think up to 75% of it has to be allocated towards resources to help supply water to that area.”

“So with that in consideration, I think the initial estimate was about 200 customers,” Ross added.

Further questions were asked about the maintenance of the new system or if there’d be flushing issues within it. No definitive answers were given at this time as the project needed to be into development to accurately determine those answers.

“We are going to try and interconnect as much as possible to avoid dead ends so that will help consistently turn the water over versus it sitting stagnant at the end of pipes,” Ross said.

It was also pointed out again by the board that the proposed grant is for up to $15 million, but that amount is not guaranteed and the received amount, if any, is to be determined.

In closing of the Ivanhoe water system project presentation, however, Reynolds assured the board and Ivanhoe members in attendance that he was doing everything in his power to ensure the project happens.

“I promised the residents of Ivanhoe in a meeting a few nights ago that I would do everything I could to get this project going — I even went to Washington,” he said. “That’s where the money comes from and we’re chasing every avenue we can. This kind of fell in our lap and we knew there was a possibility of $5 million and it ended up being up to $15 million, so we thank the board for approving this.”

