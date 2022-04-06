On Sunday, April 10th, from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m. Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Clinton, will have regular morning service.

Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Every Tuesday noon day prayer is held on Facebook.

Bible Study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. (Facebook)

On Sunday, April 10th., from 10 a.m.till 12 p.m. Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church Newton Grove, will have regular morning service.

Pastor Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. Bible Study every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, April 10th., at 3 p.m. service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Hitian/ American Church)

Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music.

Location: 75 Hanson Rd. (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

On Friday, April 15th from 3 p.m. till 5 p.m. The NC Prayer Tower Del Ministry will have Prayer, Testimonies, Singing and the word of God.

The host: Our anointed pastor, Pastor Thira Peterson.

On Easter Sunday April 17th from 10 a.m. to 12 noon morning worship service. Music rendered by the church choir.

Location: 79 Lessie Lane/ Garland Hwy. Clinton,N.C. (Please your mask)

The Friendly Trio and Church Association will distribute food bags every 3rd week of each month at the Friendly Community Center,

75 Hanson Rd. Clinton. Drive-Thru from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. FMI call Bro. Charles Strickland at 910-590-4925.

On Sunday, April 17th, at 9:45 a.m. Resurrection Service will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center

515 S.E. Blvd. Clinton, N.C. There will be food, Easter egg hunt and fellowship.

Pastor Tanisha Boykin Moore will bring forth the message and music rendered by the church choir.

Please come out and lift Jesus up on this Resurrection Sunday.

On Sunday, April 17th, at 7a.m. Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church Clinton N.C. will have Easter Sunrise Service. Easter worship service will begin at 11 a.m.

On Sunday, April 24th at 4 p.m. Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the Installation of their new Pastor Tony R. Harrington.

The guest messenger for that event will be the Rev. Leslie Morrisey and church of Greater Six Runs Church, Clinton N.C.

Sunday School 9:45 a.m. Sunday Worship 11:00 a.m. (2nd / 4th) Prayer Meeting, Bible Study Tuesday, at 7:00 p.m.

The Church Conference line is also available.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 701-802-5237 Access Code: 696127#

Thought For The Week: May God Bless You and please Be Safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins.and the families that lost loved ones.

If you have any Church News, please contact me at 910-723-2658. or email me at [email protected]