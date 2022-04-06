CLINTON — Mr. Charles Moore Chesnutt, residing in a Honolulu foster care facility, died the early morning of Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The death was quiet and occurred during the night.

Per his wishes, his remains will be interred alongside his parents and brothers at the Clinton City Cemetery. Memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, April 11, at Clinton City Cemetery with Rev. Matt Seals officiating.

Charles, born March 29, 1948, was the son of the late James Alfred Chesnutt, Jr. and Gladys Moore Chesnutt. He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Alfred Chesnutt, III, and Greg Chesnutt.

He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill.

During his active 30-year career, he was a registered nurse working in a consultancy in Chicago, Las Vegas and finally Hawaii, alongside with his partner, Dr. Paul S. of Minnesota.

Charles was an avid reader, theater-goer and student of the history of the South. He is best remembered by his friends and family for his intelligence, immense humor, sharp wit and a comedic view of life.

