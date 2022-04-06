Arts program offers band students new insight

CLINTON — Students have had a unique opportunity this week to come out of their shell in the band and music program at Union Middle School.

Greg Whitt, with Drum for Change, starting working with students this week as part of the Sampson Art Council’s special programming designed to get more arts into the classrooms.

With COVID-19 restrictions having been in place, more and more students are seeing a gap in their education, from everything such as the main core classes to electives and arts classes. Just a few weeks ago students were able to enjoy a brass quintet with the Fayetteville Symphony as part of this scheduling by the council.

“We have just enjoyed working with Union Middle School,” said Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Art Council.

“Lori Morgan, the band instructor, she has done a great job in her classrooms, and Greg has been working with sixth grade and seventh grade.”

She said Whitt also has been doing a great job, especially with getting the students comfortable and able to express themselves more freely.

“It’s neat, because when I came in on the first day, you could tell that there were some students that were just music students, general music, and some that were band. You could kind of tell a difference between the ones who were more timid or started beating the drum first thing.

“They are having a great time with Greg and he is so creative; he’s teaching them about working together and how to make these rhythms work as a group.

“I am a professional teaching artist, and not a certified teacher,” said Whitt. “I come in and augment school programs with things that they might not normally do.”

Right now about half of his work is with kids and the other is adult team building wellness programming.

Whitt had the students set up in a drum circle, teaching them about folkloric music and music principals, using hand percussion. He also bases the music in the traditions from which the drums originated.

“Every culture on the planet has a drumming tradition,” said Whitt.

For Whitt he was focusing on music from the Caribbean and how that music came from Africa, he said.

“The idea behind that music is that all of the music has meaning behind it,” he explained. “There is always some sentiment that goes alone with the songs, and those are the things I am teaching.”

“I’m teaching them values, and drumming becomes the way to access that.”

He said that middle school brings its own challenges, as you are dealing with kids who are “too cool for school” in the throes of puberty.

“They are really concerned about showing up in front of their friends,” he remarked.

“It’s been really fun being able to play with everybody,” said Kayden McLaurin, a student. “He makes it really fun.”

She said that Whitt explained about the drums, how they were made, and African culture.

This is out of their normal classrooms, where things are often really quiet and bland, they said.

“This class is really fun,” said McLaurin.

She said that sometimes she has trouble focusing, and that depending on what type of drum they had they had to play a different part.

“It’s been really fun,” said Yuridia Cruz Paz. “We have been learning different types of ways to play the drums. Whenever we do it I sometimes get confused, and it’s really hard sometimes.”

They said learning about how they may the drums has been cool as they make it out of different stuff, and that had been different than they had expected.

Emily Brant said that it’s been very unique, and a different style of music.

“Usually music for me was controlled,” she said, describing it as unique and fun, and nothing like she had done before.

“It’s been great,” said Morgan. “The kids have really enjoyed it. It’s something different that I could not provide.”

“It’s been really great that the Sampson County Arts Council did this for us. It’s something totally different that they are not used to. Being out with COVID they have lost a lot, those experiences that they would have had in elementary.”

