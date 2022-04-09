Painted artwork has been placed around downtown Clinton thanks to some diligent work by Main Street Committee members ‘Team Hearts and Flowers, etc.’.

CLINTON — Downtown Clinton is awash in floral beauty as the Clinton Main Street Program has been taking the time to create beautiful spring and Easter decorations.

“The ‘Team Hearts and Flowers, etc.’ is a group of passionate Downtown Clinton volunteers who love their community and find such a thrill in beautifying Downtown Clinton,” said Mary Rose, Planning Director and Main Street Director for the City of Clinton.

“It makes us happy and we hope what we are doing brings smiles to other members of our community as well,” said Kay Raynor, Clinton Main Street Program Promotion Committee member.

“We would like to thank the Planning Department and Public Works Department staff for providing us the resources and space we needed to accomplish these projects. It has truly been a team effort.”

“We just get so excited as we begin thinking about what we can do next to make Downtown more festive for each holiday,,” said Vickie Mattocks.

After Christmas 2021, with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, the group met with Rose, she said, to discuss the idea of placing hearts Downtown. Thrilled with the idea, Rose gladly agreed to pay for all paint and materials from the Clinton Main Street Program budget.

“Participating members of this group first worked to expand Christmas decorations in Downtown Clinton as part of our Clinton Main Street Program Christmas Committee,” Rose said. “Then they just wanted to keep bringing joy to our community by forming a small committee they named ‘Team Hearts and Flowers, etc.’”

First the committee created and installed small painted wooden hearts in all shapes and sizes.

Raynor, Vickie and Ricky Mattocks, Debbie and Darrell Jones, Linda Andrews, and Vickie Crane are participating committee members, said Rose.

The next holiday was St. Patrick’s Day, and so clover and leprechauns began appearing in plant beds around Downtown. April now brings flowers, eggs and Easter bunnies in advance of Easter.

“I truly see the joy these volunteers feel as they work to create and place these decorations Downtown,” said Rose.

“They are having so much fun! How rewarding it is as Main Street Director to know your volunteers are happy and fulfilled with the work they are accomplishing. It is our goal as a Main Street Program to promote Downtown, attract visitors and shoppers to our small businesses and truly be a destination which brings pride to our community.

The ‘Team Hearts and Flowers, etc.’ volunteers are making a huge difference with these small pieces of joy they are placing Downtown,” said Rose.

She said that they cannot wait to see what this group of volunteers accomplishes next in their pursuit of bringing joy and vibrancy to the heart of their community.

“I truly love my town,” Rex Moody, Clinton citizen, excitedly shared. “Thank you to all of the volunteers who give so unselfishly of their time and talents so the rest of us can enjoy seasonal decorations. It makes me smile as I ride around Downtown.”

