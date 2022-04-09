(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 1 — Clark Carl Kephart, 65, of 115 Kerr St., Clinton, was charged with domestic trespass. No bond set; court date is April 26.

• April 1 — Johnathan Reed Griffin, 32, of 88 Sandy Acres Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving while license revoked, fictitious tags, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500; court date is July 15.

• April 1 — Gregory Antoine Smith Jr., 27, of 616 Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed gun. No bond or court date listed.

• April 1 — Terrance Jarod Kerr, 28, of 407 Matthis St., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, financial card theft, attempting to obtain property by false pretense and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $15,000; court date is April 5.

• April 1 — Erik Alberto Ramirez, 23, of 3623 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana. Bond and court date not listed.

• April 2 — Sandy Lee Grady, 42, of 176 Indian Town Road, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with shoplifting/concealment of goods. Bond set at $500; court date is May 10.

• April 3 — Eric Gordon Brewington, 66, of 808 Burnette Lane, Godwin, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $500; court date is May 13.

• April 4 — Michael Clyde Penick, 28, of 6055 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, child abuse, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is May 16.

• April 5 — Shaveesa Sharae Horne, 29, of 191 Merry Oaks Lane, Turkey, was charged with communicating threats and second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is April 25.

• April 6 — Mildred Michelle Suggs, 40, of Goldsboro, was charged with resisting public officer and on out-of-county warrant with driving while license revoked and drive left of center. Bond set at $2,500; court date is May 16.

• April 6 — Laura L McKenzie, 68, of 7556 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm on educational property. Bond set at $500; court date is May 23.

• April 7 — Jerry Paul McCarty, 33, of 1164 NN Ellis Road, Faison, was charged on out-of-county warrant with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date is May 13.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.