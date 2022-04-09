CLINTON — On Wednesday, April 13, Sampson Community College (SCC) is looking to once again host their annual Spring Career Fair after canceling in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, they’re planning to make it better than ever by joining their annual Career Fair with their yearly Food Truck Rodeo.

SCC’s Spring Career Fair and Food Truck Rodeo is open to both students and the general public alike. No registration is needed to attend; however, the college recommends dressing professionally and bringing a resume with you to the event. It will take place on campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., inside and outside the Warren Student Center, so be sure to mark your calendars and stop by for a day filled with both career and cuisine at SCC.

“Sampson CC will be hosting almost 60 employers on April 13, ranging across all industries, from cosmetology and construction to manufacturing and business. We look forward to facilitating a place to get our students and community members hired, while also meeting the labor demands of our industry partners,” Brown stated.

Over the years, SCC has taken pleasure in hosting a number of Career Fairs to aid both students and community members in kick-starting and planning their next career moves. Prospective employers come from all across North Carolina to meet and chat with Career Fair attendees — providing information about various types of available job positions. The goal is to connect citizens with local employers, potentially resulting in many new hires and employment opportunities.

New to the Career Fair this year, SCC’s Food Truck Rodeo is a fun, annual affair where multiple local food trucks park at the college campus to bring freshly made, delicious cuisine to all visitors. This year, SCC plans to host six trucks: Ezzell’s Somethin’ Good, Jimmy’s Cookin’ Shack, The Last Taino, 876 Flavaz, Wild Sunflower Pizza & More, and Dairy Queen.

Emily Brown, director of Secondary Partnerships & Student Success at SCC, is one of the faces behind the upcoming campus event. She explained that attendees will not only be able to converse with NC employers representing numerous companies, but will also be able to grab a bite to eat during their time on campus as well. The Career Fair is always a wonderful way to meet both individual and local industry need, Brown voiced, and with this year’s addition of the Food Truck Rodeo, Sampson CC’s Spring Career Fair is looking to be better than ever.

For more information about Sampson CC’s Career Services, visit www.sampsoncc.edu/career-services/.