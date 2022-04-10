New renovations on tap to modernize property

An outside look at the Rural Medical Services, Inc. Four County Medical Center in Harrells. The property was donated to CommWell Health as part of RMS dissolving. It’ll have a new look as planned renovations will completely overhaul the property.

HARRELLS — Key figures from CommWell Health and members from the Rural Medical Services met Wednesday at the Harrells clinic building that was donated to CommWell as part of RMS dissolving.

The purpose of the gathering was for members of CommWell Health to meet with former members of the RMS board to both acknowledge the receipt of the property, and thank them for many years of service.

CommWell Health CEO Pamela Tripp was in attendance and expressed these feeling about the board and the property donation.

“CommWell Health, we are absolutely thrilled to have worked with the Rural Medical Group over the years and to have the opportunity to take their vision and dream forward,” she said. “In their love for their community and for the people that live around here, we want to continue their legacy so that the people can get the best health care they can,” she said.

As part of this get-together, Tripp informed everyone about massive renovations they have planned to completely overhaul the property.

She went over a few, which included completely moving the entrance, relocating the lab, putting in completely new flooring, ceiling, lighting and paint. There will be a special room for medication, three exam rooms, an individual care team room and a staff working space expansion.

They’re overhauling the outside also, relocating parking to the front building lawn, implementing new landscaping as well as covering the brick building in a new paint scheme.

Tripp said current predictions for completion of the renovations, once they start, would take about four months. She also mentioned that while construction is in progress, patients won’t be taken at the clinic.

“We are going to be sending letters out very soon directing our patients,” she said. “We’ll be taking care of everybody so don’t worry. We’ve got mobile units set up and a site up the road from here so we’ve got all kinds of options to secure patient care.”

Tripp also announced there’ll be a ceremony, ribbon cutting and open house to commemorate the occasion once renovations are complete.

Rural Medical Services, Inc. Board Members that attended the event included Meredith McLamb, Priscilla McGill, Dwight Williams Rev. Ottis King, his wife and Billy Peterson. CommWell Health members were Keven Zibelin, CommWell Health Lead Medical Provider, Chris Vann, VP of Development, and Andrea Morales-Williams, Communications and Marketing Manager. Harrells Adlerman Katie Greer, was also in attendance.

As Lead Medical Provider Zibelin shared these words to board about working at the clinic.

“I’ve truly enjoyed my time working here and I thank the board for all they’ve done and for donating this crucial building to CommWell Health,” she said. “I have no plans of going anywhere, I intended to be here until the very end.”

The RMS formed following the NC Legislature passing the Emergency Medical Care Act of 1973. It was designed to assist small towns and rural communities where there was inadequate medical care. The board for RMS unanimously voted to dissolve on Oct. 5, 2021 due to the aging of its members. As part of that decision, they donated this property to CommWell Health and it’s Newton Grove clinic property to Sampson Regional Medical Center.

The RMS established the Harrells clinic on Sept. 22, 1975 as Four County Medical Center. The clinic was leased on Oct. 1, 2005 to Tri-County Community Health Council, Inc., which is now CommWell Health.

CommWell Health is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) first established in 1977 to provide culturally and linguistically appropriate primary medical care to agricultural workers living in Johnston, Sampson and Harnett counties of south-central North Carolina. The vision for CommWell Health began as a partnership between three county health departments to address the significant gaps in care for agricultural workers.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our new Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.