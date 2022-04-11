Ann Strickland

CLINTON — Ann McKenzie Strickland, 68, of Clinton, passed away at Wake Med in Raleigh, Friday evening, April 1, 2022. Ann went to her heavenly home in the presence of her children after battling cancer for many years.

She was born in Sampson County on October 16, 1953, to the late Charles Edmond McKenzie and Alma Gladys (Tart) McKenzie. Ann was a bright student and studied hard. She wasn’t able to attend college but she had a long career in administrative work and bookkeeping. She retired from ECNO Oil in 2017 after 29 years. She worked full time while being a wife and young mother. She was a passionate reader all her life and enjoyed traveling. She most treasured her family, including her children and grandchildren, her 12 siblings, their wives and husband, and her many nieces and nephews as well as her in-laws. She often made family out of her neighbors and good friends. Ann loved good music of all kinds and she never met a flower she didn’t love.

She is survived by her son, Neil Strickland of Angier, NC, his wife, Elysha and their two sons, Clay and Ethan; as well as her daughter, Lori Sharp of Blowing Rock, NC, her husband Jack, their son Jack Henry and their daughter Ruby Helena and her brother of Rolesville, NC, Carl Milton McKenzie, as well as many beloved sisters-in-law and other extended family members. Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Susan (McKenzie) Barefoot; her brothers Edmond Charles McKenzie, James Anderson McKenzie, David Lee McKenzie, George Robert McKenzie, Harold Wilton McKenzie, Howard Best McKenzie, Danny Ray McKenzie and her half-brothers, A.L. Tart, Charles Elijah Tart and Glenn Rufus Tart.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Mary’s Chapel Baptist Church, where Ann was a member. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Please consider donating in her memory to Mary’s Chapel in lieu of flowers. 2336 Keener Road, Clinton.

