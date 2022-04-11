Sheriff: ‘Poor decision’ to run from law enforcement

ROSEBORO — The names of two people killed in a Saturday evening wreck in the Roseboro area have been released. Law enforcement authorities said the two were killed following a high-speed pursuit that ended in “an explosion,” with deputies discovering one person thrown from the wreckage, and another pinned and unable to be rescued.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release on Monday morning about the incident, which claimed the lives of driver Ryan Squires, 34, and passenger Leona Heyward, 24, both of Fayetteville.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, according to sheriff’s officials, two deputies in a patrol car observed a vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed” on N.C. 24 near Boren Brick Road.

“The deputies turned on their blue lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle turned onto Boren Brick Road and increased its speed,” the press release stated. “The deputies attempted to catch up to the vehicle, however the suspect vehicle was traveling well over 100 miles per hour. The deputies were in the process of terminating the pursuit when they observed an explosion and drove up on a single vehicle crash involving the vehicle they had attempted to stop.”

A deceased male was discovered thrown from the vehicle, which was upside down.

The deputies attempted to extinguish the flames, however they were not able to gain access to a second person trapped inside the vehicle, authorities said. Sampson County EMS and Salemburg Fire Department responded to the scene.

“After an extensive extrication effort, a deceased female was discovered in the wreckage,” the release stated.

Sheriff’s authorities, in announcing the deadly incident, also said that a stolen pistol, an AR-15 style rifle and a substance believed to be marijuana were discovered in the destroyed vehicle. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the vehicle crash.

“This crash is an example of the dangers involved in trying to elude law enforcement,” Sheriff Jimmy Thornton stated, “A poor decision on the part of the driver led to the destruction of two lives and impacted the lives of their loved ones. My heart goes out to their families.”