Clubs aim for installation in time for bicentennial

CLINTON — The Sampson-Clinton Rotary Club and the Clinton Rotary Club are joining together for a beautification project that is expected to bring in a new feature to downtown — a bicentennial clock.

Dempsey Craig came forward before the City Council last Tuesday to share details of the proposed project.

“I think we have come up with a good project, and we have been working on it for several months,” said Craig.

Craig said the idea started for him several years ago, as he traveled through other communities, like Wallace for the Strawberry Festival.

“I happened to be down there, on Main Street, down by the railroad tracks,” he said. “And the first thing I saw was a beautiful town Rotary clock. I have never forgot that.”

“I said one of these days I want that to be in Clinton, because if they have a clock we deserve to have a clock.”

They have been talking about this for a little while, and Craig said that he brought it up and that’s when the momentum began.

“I have walked to three clock companies. We have proposals, specs, and we have a joint task force between the two clubs.”

Craig stated that they had an engineer involved with the project, Jason Walters, and that he was the one who knew how the interior mechanisms worked.

“We have been working on this many months on how to best approach this.”

Mary Rose, the City Planning Director, and former City Manager Tom Hart were also part of the team, said Craig.

They had had a number of site locations which Craig said they batted around, and finally agreed on a location. The suggested location is on the corner where the optometrist shop is, he said.

“That would be most likely the most visible,” he said. “There were a number of sites driving through, but that was thought to be the most visible place.”

The other factor involved is deciding on a height for the clock, and the estimates are that 15 to 16 feet would be the best for visibility.

“Therefore it would be tall enough that you could see it from your car.”

Driving through you could see it from many directions he said and at night time with lights on it.

Rose brought it up that the bicentennial was coming up and everyone agreed that would be a good time to coordinate the unveiling of the project.

“I said this would be perfect.”

Craig said that deciding on that moved it even faster forward, accelerating the project. From there, the discussion was how they were going to pay for this.

The Council was presented with a packet with further details. More information will be released as it is available.

