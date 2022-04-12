Caught red-handed!

That’s what happened to my big brother and I when we slipped undetected onto our “Playground in the Sky” to watch a group of men from the church install a brand new porch railing; so we wouldn’t fall to our deaths some twenty feet below.

Ever since the three Basey men — Brother Alexander and two of his sons, Al and Bill – arrived earlier that Saturday morning, these two young whippersnappers were just itching to take part in the flurry of activity at the back end of the house.

However, we were banished to our father’s recliner in the family room to watch our usual weekend television programming or play with a wide array of toys in the playroom next to the washer and dryer.

Although we reluctantly went back to watching Scooby Doo and the gang solve their next case, John and I made a break for it when Mom stepped into the spare bedroom to change our baby sister’s dirty diaper.

After climbing over the arm of the chair so our mother wouldn’t hear the foot rest close, these two mischief-makers moseyed out to the construction site pretending to be a couple of building inspectors.

We weren’t out there very long before Dad spied us out of the corner of his eye and came waltzing over to find out how we escaped our mother’s watchful eye.

The pastor’s firstborn, who was a very hyperactive child, was already walking across a wood beam imagining it was a tightrope high in the air while I was busy counting the timbers lining the deck.

“What are you two doing out here?” queried the blond-haired minister as he grabbed ahold of his number one son and removed him from the wood. “You’re going to hurt yourself, John.”

“We wanted to see what youns were doing out here,” the six-year-old glanced over at the three Basey men, who were busy working to assemble sections of the new railing.

“What happened to all our toys,” this kindergartner asked with eyes as big as saucers while glancing around the porch looking bewildered. “I hope you didn’t throw them away.”

“I didn’t throw them away,” chuckled Dad as he tousled his youngest boy’s brown locks. “I wanted to make room for the work to be done today; and I didn’t want any of them rolling over the edge of the porch.”

The men had already knocked out an entire section of railing which was totally open to the yard below.

“Not to worry, boys,” he continued directing his offspring’s attention to the knee wall at the opposite side of the large porch. “They are setting on top of the trap door.”

When the freckle-faced lad went over to check it out for himself, he leaned over the half wall surrounding the escape hatch; and sure enough, the toys were there just like he said.

“Yep, they’re here, Mark,” confirmed the six-year-old looking back at his little brother with a wide grin splashed across his face. “You don’t have anything to worry about; cause they’re safe and sound.”

Shortly thereafter, when the tall slender woman stepped out onto the porch, these brothers eyes grew wide; and we both swallowed hard knowing that the jig was up.

“They got past me while I was changing Kathleen’s diaper,” explained the mother of three as she looked at her husband with an exasperated sigh. “I can’t take my eyes off of them for a minute.”

“I figured as much,” affirmed Dad as the athletic tyke rejoined them near the door. “They’re just excited about getting back out here to play; but they didn’t mean any harm.”

“That may be true,” noted the dark brown-haired woman as she glanced at the open space with no railing while clutching a hand to her chest. “If it’s all the same to you, I’ll be taking the boys back into the house.”

“Ahh… Mom,” gripped the first grader looking up at his mother with consternation. “Why can’t we stay out here; cause we promise to keep out of everyone’s way.”

“You say that now,” the minister’s wife reasoned peering into her son’s sad eyes. “But the minute I go back inside, you will be asking them a million questions; and there are too many things out here for you to get hurt on.”

“Not to mention the obvious,” she added pointing to the Basey men as removed yet another section of the old railing. With that said, the mother and her sons went inside and left the men to their work.

Confined to the play room for the remainder of the morning, the only way we were going to get a gander at the goings-on outside was from the large opening next to the knee wall area of the back porch.

After several minutes of sulking, John finally got up the gumption to ask if we could at least open the window overlooking our outdoor playground to feel apart of the excitement just a few feet away.

Looking at our dejected little faces from the kitchen for a minute, Mom felt sorry for us and came out to open the double pane window. These brothers hugged at her skirt before our mother went back to her work in other parts of the house.

With Al and his younger brother Bill working on the end of the porch closet to the trap door, the two sets of siblings began talking to one another as the work progressed.

When the two mustached men attached one of the new sections of railing, these youngsters watched them with keen interest.

“There,” noted Al as he attempted to shake the wooden structure. “I don’t think that’s going anywhere; because it’s very sturdy, indeed.”

“No bike is going through this railing,” commented Bill as he looked at these boys and gave us both a wink and a smile.

