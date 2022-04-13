Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 701-802-5237 Access Code: 696127#

On Friday, April 15th from 3 p.m. till 5 p.m. The NC Prayer Tower Del Ministry will have Prayer, Testimonies, Singing and the word of God. The host: Our anointed pastor, Pastor Thira Peterson. On Easter Sunday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon morning worship service. Music rendered by the church choir. Location: 79 Lessie Lane/ Garland Hwy., Clinton, N.C. (Please your mask).

The Friendly Trio and Church Association will distribute food bags every 3rd week of each month at the Friendly Community Center, 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. Drive-thru from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. FMI, call Brother Charles Strickland at 910-590-4925.

On Saturday, April 16, at 3 p.m. The 7 Last Sayings From The Cross Spiritual Explosion, will be held at Holly Grove Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ Clinton. Presider: Pastor Thaddeus Godwin of Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. 1st. “Father Forgive Them”- Elder Wanda Faison; 2nd. “Today You Will Be With Me In Paradise” -Elder Denise Lamb of St. Mary’s Church Kenansville, N.C.; 3rd.” Woman, This Is Your Child”- Mother Elizabeth Robinson of Sampson Chapel Church, Clinton; 4th. “My God My God”- Eldress Deborah Barkdale of Whosoever Will Church, Newton Grove N.C.; 5th. “I Thirst” -Reverend Eloise Godwin of Lisbon St. M.B. Church, Clinton, N.C.; 6th. “It Is Finished” Brother Willie Bell of Goldsboro; and 7th. “I Commend My Spirit” Sister Demetra Myers of Refuge Temple Church, Clinton N.C.

Spiritual Inspirations: Trustee: Clara Boone (Holly Grove Church); Brother Samuel Owens (Former Gospel Messenger); Brother Willie Bell, Elder Elizabeth Robinson and Robinson Family; Unity (Brother Clay Johnson) Kinston, N.C.; Sister Latoya Williamson (Refuge Temple) and other guests.

On Sunday, April 17, at 11 a.m. Resurrection Sunday Service. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., Bread Of Life: Elder Michelle Hinton. We welcome everyone. (wear your mask)

On Sunday, April 17, from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m. Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Clinton, will have regular morning service. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Every Tuesday noon day prayer is held on Facebook. Bible Study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. (Facebook)

On Sunday, April 17, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church Newton Grove, will have regular morning service. Pastor Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. Bible Study every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, April 17., at 3 p.m. service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Hitian/ American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

On Sunday, April 17, at 9:45 a.m. Resurrection Service will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd. Clinton, N.C. There will be food, Easter egg hunt and fellowship. Pastor Tanisha Boykin Moore will bring forth the message and music rendered by the church choir. Please come out and lift Jesus up on this Resurrection Sunday.

On Sunday, April 17, at 7 a.m. Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church Clinton N.C. will have Easter Sunrise Service. Easter worship service will begin at 11 a.m.

On Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m. Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the ieater Six Runs Church, Clinton N.C. Sunday School 9:45 a.m. Sunday Worship 11 a.m. (2nd / 4th) Prayer Meeting, Bible Study Tuesday, at 7 p.m. The church conference line is also available.

On Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m. Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton N.C. will celebrate Pastor Jeffrey White’s 12th Pastoral Anniversary. The guest messenger will be Dr. Sedrick Bryant and church family of Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Thought For The Week: May God Bless You and Please Be Safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins.and the families that lost loved ones.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658. or email me at [email protected]