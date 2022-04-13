Four hundred and seventy-six. That’s how many cases Sampson County Department of Social Services assessed in 2021 for child abuse, neglect, or dependency. A child’s experience with abuse or neglect has an uncanny affect on their emotional, physical, and cognitive abilities. It’s imperative Sampson County residents pull together to protect vulnerable children.

April 1 began Child Abuse Prevention Month where we raise awareness to prevent child maltreatment. Think about the children in your life…. son, daughter, cousin, niece, nephew, step-son/daughter, etc. These are children Sampson County officials fight to protect each day. How do we go about protecting children from abuse or neglect? We need your help!

• If you see something, say something!

Every individual is considered a mandated reporter which means each person is responsible for making a report of suspected child maltreatment if they suspect it. A Child Protective Services (CPS) report can be made Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm by calling Sampson County Department of Social Services at 910-592-4200 and asking to speak with an intake worker. You can also make a report after hours or on weekends by calling 911 and asking to speak with an on-call social worker. One reason people are hesitant to make a report is fear of retaliation or the family finding out they called DSS. Reporter information remains confidential in every case. Social workers are prohibited from disclosing any reporter information. The reporter can also request to remain anonymous when speaking with the intake social worker.

• Know the signs!

There is often a misconception that Child Protective Services is involved with a family due to the child being physically or sexually abused. Sampson County DSS receives more reports of neglect than abuse. Neglect ranges from improper supervision, improper discipline, substance abuse, domestic violence, etc. These areas pose a safety threat to children depending upon their age, developmental status, etc. A few areas to take a second look or pay closer attention to may include unexplained injuries, fear of a parent, poor hygiene, lack of school attendance, children left unsupervised for an extended period, and parental substance use. It’s also important to point out, not every abused child has bruises. Emotional abuse is very common and the most difficult to prove because the parent or caretakers’ action must cause mental damage or anguish to be considered emotional abuse.

Children and teenagers are destined to become our next judges, school teachers, police officers, and doctors. Most will also become parents. We, as a community, are bound to ensure our children meet those goals by growing up in a safe and stable environment. Please join us this month, and every other day of the year in our fight against child abuse and neglect.

Alexis Bumgarner is a CPS Supervisor with the Sampson County Department of Social Services.