(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 7 — Carlos Simpson Hilton, 60, of 1012 Raleigh Road, Clinton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date is April 29.

• April 7 — Ray Sessoms, 38, of 521 Hairr Lane, Salemburg, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 25.

• April 7 — Marco Antoni Flores-Angeles, 25, of 1923 Harrells Hwy., Garland, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is April 28.

• April 7 — Aaron Bayshone Blue, 46, of 409 W. Still St., Clinton, was charged with sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, selling marijuana and delivering marijuana. Bond set at $100,000; court date is April 29.

• April 7 — Jyshaun Kalik Meneil, 21, of 7557 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is May 25.

• April 7 — Johnathan Robert Autry, 29, of 128 S. Gray St., Autryville, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Bond set at $7,500; court date is April 29.

• April 8 — Raine Spell, 18, of Garland, was charged with shoplifting. No bond or court date listed.

• April 8 — Edwin Lloyd Matthis Jr., 34, of 1290 Belvoir School Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic assault on a female and assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement/probation/parole officer. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 28.

• April 8 — Tommy John Greene, 39, of Hayne Stretch Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and order for arrest- release order. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 11.

• April 8 — Joseph Antonio Cooper, 44, of 334 Clive Jacobs Road, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 29.

• April 8 — Irineo Rodriguez III, 28, of 1401 Wynn Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and served orders for arrest on charges of driving while license revoked and failure to wear seatbelt. Bond set at $1,500; court date is May 5.

• April 8 — Nah Shon Alexander Sanchez, 18, of 80 Phillips Road, Dunn, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, felony larceny, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 29.

• April 9 — Cristian Viery Hernandez Aguirre, 22, of 5630 Faison Hwy., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 27.

• April 9 — Christopher Byrd, 28, of 559 Angola Bay Road, Wallace, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, uttering forged endorsement and uttering forged instrument. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 29.

• April 9 — Wendall Wade Strickland, 60, of 2248 N. Peavine Road, Clinton, was charged violation of court order and second degree trespass. Bond set at $50,000; court date is April 28.

• April 10 — Whitney Fifi Mcdonald, 34, of 604 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with two counts of attendance violation. No bond listed; court date is May 16.

• April 10 — Roger Christopher Atchinson, 36, of Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $7,500; court date is April 29.

• April 10 — Heriberto Alvarez, 51, of 1865 Pope Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 27.

• April 10 — Christopher Dean Autry, 33, of 89 Megan Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is April 29.

• April 10 — Irvin Ruiz, 29, of 7585 Turkey Hwy., Turkey, was charged with Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control ordinance. Bond and court date not listed.

• April 11 — Robert Louis Johnson Jr., 35, of 401 N. Pine St., Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $500; court date is July 14.

• April 11 — Margaret Ann Hussey, 66, of 133 Dupont Circle, Goldsboro, was charged with failure to return rental property. Bond set at $200; court date is June 1.

• April 11 — Amber Leigh Key, 32, of 607 Thornton St., Clinton, was charged with first degree trespass and attempted larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 18.

• April 11 — Billie Jo Hall, 40, of 106 Salem Circle, Salemburg, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is June 16.

• April 12 — Travis Gist, 33, of 55 Greenfield Court, Dunn, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. No bond set; court date is May 24.

• April 12 — Bobby Lee Walker, 36, of 41 Golden Eagle Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine, and three counts each of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, selling cocaine and delivering cocaine. Bond set at $7,500; court date is April 29.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.