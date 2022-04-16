Phoebe Howerton and Elinor Morkos performed at the NCMA State Finals on April 11, in Wilmington, NC. in the Solo Event Phoebe performed “Fantasy in Dm” by Mozart and “Tarantella” by Pieczonka. She was winner in the Advanced I (Adv. I) event; Elinor performed “Sonata, in Cm Op 13 #8 -(1st. mvt.) by Beethoven. Elinor was runner-up in the Very Advanced III (Adv. III) event. Each one also participated in the Hymn Event where Phoebe played “The First Noel” and “Hark the Herald, Angels Sing” (Adv. IV) and Elinor played “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “Eternal Father, Strong to Save” (Adv. V). Each girl then performed in the UNCG summer music camp scholarship compition. Phoebe came home with a monotary award and UNCG camp scholarship. Elinor came in second in each event. Great students. They are now preparing to participate in the National Guild of Student Musicians to be held this year in Fayetteville on May 7. Allana Fortner also participated in the NCMA district event and is preparing to play in the Guild.