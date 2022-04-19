Work slated to start this spring

ROSEBORO — Two members with the Wooten Company were back in front of the town board Tuesday night to discuss the proposed well slated to go on Andrews Chapel Road. A construction contract for a test well was ultimately selected in the amount of $68,887.50.

Test well bidding has become a frustrating topic, as town officials are having to adjust their plans due to additional federal stipulations that were unknown. At a previous meeting, it was mentioned that the bids had come in higher for the test well.

The initial estimates for the cost of the test well totaled $35,000, and the lowest of the two bids stood at $62,000.

It was at that point, town board realized they had to start over. Those bids were rejected a few months back and had to be redone, due to an administrative error. The Wooten Company, who is spearheading the project, had put the bids out as RFPs, or request for proposals. Because of the need to have these put out as “construction bids,” the town board was forced to reject the bids.

Brian Johnson and David Malinauskas with the Wooten Company were on hand to answer any questions at the April meeting.

“We are the design engineers for the water system improvement project,” said Malinauskas.

They recently received the bids.

“It’s taken a little while to get here but we feel … the results are favorable for today’s market conditions.”

They prepared an amendment and submitted it to the town and it was approved at the meeting. There were five proposals, representatives with the Wooten Company stated.

Continually there has been hope that the overall cost for the projects could be lowered, and that’s something that is being looked into as much as possible. The test well has to be in place to make sure that the water is suitable to drink before a full blown permanent well is built.

The bids have to be construction bids, and they have to be exactly what the US Department of Agriculture requires.

The chosen contract was for $68,887.50.

The Wooten Company is not marking that up, but it is contracted through a company GMA, or Groundwater Management Associates, which was subcontracted to handle this part of the process.

The actual well will be handled by Bill’s Well Drilling out of Fayetteville.

Estimations are that this would be moving forward shortly, scheduled for a late May to early June.

The town has to hire a well driller to drill a test well with a four-inch hole and drill down 400 feet.

“That’s just to confirm that everything that we think is there, is there, that water is actually there and it’s good quality,” Brian Johnson, who was the first engineer with the Wooten Company, had explained previously.

The test well is needed to prevent any work on a well site that is not viable, and it’s imperative that it happens first so as to not waste any time and allow for an alternative site if need be, town officials said.

