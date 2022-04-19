Hubb’s hosts three-day Easter event

Parents and children rushing onto the field together during the last egg hunt “the clean up hunt” for this years Easter on the Farm.

The crowds for the final day of Easter on the Farm never dwindled up to the very end.

Guest cleaned out Pay Dirt Pete’s Gem Mining as the treasure hunts were nonstop throughout the day.

These little ones enjoyed getting making a mess and getting dirty in the giant sandbox attraction.

Buckets on top of buckets were constantly filled with collected eggs as each egg hunt concluded.

Young Bryson, 3, had a blast making the best bubbles seen all day at the new hit attraction for this years Easter on the Farm the Bubble Station.

Youth were dashing all around grabbing eggs to fill their baskets following Topper’s Egg Drop.

An egg-citing and fun-filled weekend was had for attendees that celebrated the holiday at Hubb’s Farm during its annual Easter on the Farm event.

The three-day event was packed full of activities that kept the entertainment coming for both adults and children. People came out in droves to see Topper, enjoy barrel train rides, stuff their faces, hunt for eggs and much more with all the attractions.

“I don’t know if we’ve had 1,000 people out on any of the days — it may look like we have, but we don’t really keep track, it’s about just the fun,” Tammy Peterson, Hubb’s Farm owner, said. “It’s been a wild weekend, that’s for sure, but that’s what we wanted. It’s always fun and it’s fun to see families out.”

The fun had couldn’t top the activities held on the final day, which was on Easter Sunday. On top of recurring events from the previous days, the last day included Topper’s Egg Drop and a huge final “clean up” egg hunt that netted guests some awesome prizes.

“What we are doing with the final egg hunt is helping us clean the field out,” Peterson said. “We’ve had thousands of eggs put out in the field this week so what we did for this final one is promised to give out a free return pass for the fall if they found 50 eggs and 100 would get them a season pass.”

“What we’ll probably do though is give anyone out there hunting passes anyway,” she said with a laugh.

Peterson also mentioned that this week opened back up their educational avenues as schools made return trips to the farm.

“We’ve had field trips this week and we were excited, because since COVID a lot of schools hadn’t come out to visit,” Peterson said. “I’m hoping the fall will create a good field trip season, because we’ve got a lot planned education-wise over the next few years.”

There were also new attractions this year, like their Bubble Station, which was a huge hit along with introduction to phase one of the new nature trail, aptly named Hubb’s Nature Trail. There was also a spiritual presence to appropriately match the day of Easter.

“This morning, Sunday, we had our first annual sunrise service, we placed a huge cross out here and the sunrise was right behind it,” Peterson said.

Peterson also gave updates on what Hubb’s has coming up in the future heading throughout summer and into the fall season.

“We open our fall season the last Saturday in September and it will go through the first Saturday in November,” she said. “We’ve got a few things going on this summer with some schools coming out and doing some camps, but we’re always creating something.”

She also mentioned that one of their popular summer events, the Beach Blast, won’t be happening this year.

“Our Beach Blast for this year has been rescheduled for next year because the SOS event at Myrtle Beach was changed back to May 7,” Peterson said. “That’s when we were planning to host the Beach Blast this year so we just decided to postpone it, but we have a 2023 date set and its planned for May 13.

For more information about Hubb’s Farm, check the event schedule by visiting visit www.hubbsfarmnc.com or call 910-564-6709.

