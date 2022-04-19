Gift will ‘improve access’ to training, opportunities

CLINTON — Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has invested $500,000 in Sampson Community College (SCC) to improve student access to construction and home improvement programs.

The college recently began construction on the new Sampson Trades Center that will house short-term training programs in electrical, heating and air conditioning, plumbing, and masonry, and this gift — directed toward building costs and student scholarships — will expand opportunities for students to gain skills in those fields.

SCC currently offers training programs that lead to degrees in air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration technology; building construction technology; and construction management.

The new trade center and the partnership with Lowe’s will expand Workforce Development and Continuing Education training that will lead to certifications of high value in the workforce. The multiple programming options and the financial support will help students overcome barriers to access, college officials said.

“The design and delivery of these courses afford students practical training and work based learning (WBL) opportunities that build skills needed in building and home improvement careers and personal development,” a press release stated. “Programming will embrace beginners to professionals, and the WBL will align training with real life experience.”

SCC President Dr. Bill Starling noted that for several years, the college has expanded opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds to enroll in occupational and building trades programs helping to build more secure economic futures for those young people and to better develop the workforce of Sampson County.

“We are excited to partner with Lowe’s in support of our shared goal to develop a pipeline of new trades professionals,” Starling stated.

In a statement of appreciation, he continued, “On behalf of our college and the communities we serve, we want to express our sincere thanks to Lowe’s and affirm our institutional commitment to making this partnership successful for all interested students and the broader community we serve.”

Both college officials and Lowe’s representatives said the company’s investment in Sampson Community College will help build communities while opening pathways to critical skill sets and life-changing careers.

“By 2028, there are projected to be 3 million job openings in the skilled trades,” Marvin Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of Lowe’s, said in a prepared statement. “At Lowe’s, skilled trades education is one of our key focus areas for community support. We know how important it is to improve access to training programs and educational opportunities that will pave the way to these satisfying and rewarding careers, and we’re proud to partner with Sampson Community College on its new Trades Center to open up pathways to the trades for hard-working students.”