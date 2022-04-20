Enviva launches pilot outreach program in Sampson

Earlier this April, students from Sampson Community College visited Enviva’s wood pellet production plant in Sampson. The onsite visit was one of many to come from Enviva who is focused on developing direct relationships with community college instructors and administrators overseeing programs that are mission critical to manufacturing, such as electrical, mechatronics, and industrial maintenance.

Manufacturers across the country share a common challenge — identifying and hiring the next generation of employees who have the desire and skills to be successful in a manufacturing environment. For growing companies such as Enviva, this task is even more daunting.

To meet this need, Enviva’s Operations and Human Capital Divisions are combining forces to develop a new pilot outreach program with area community colleges and technical schools. The first three sites to be included in this effort are Sampson, Northampton, and Hamlet.

Enviva’s Director of Technical Training Steve Fair is focusing on developing develop direct relationships with community college instructors and administrators overseeing programs that are important to manufacturing such as electrical, mechatronics, and industrial maintenance.

“We want to open direct communication with these instructors,” stated Fair. “We are looking to identify students who want a career in manufacturing. The curriculum at these schools typically matches up with what we are looking for. It’s a natural fit.”

While Enviva has participated in community college initiatives in terms of attending job fairs and interviewing graduates from manufacturing prep programs from local institutions in the past, this approach seeks to go a step further by directly communicating to the students at their community college locations. The goal is to showcase what Enviva has to offer students in terms of employment after graduation.

Most recently, Sampson Plant Manager George Handler met with Sampson Community College Instructor Durwood King and one of his classes on campus. Handler then invited King and any interested students to tour the Sampson facility.

King, who enjoyed a 20-plus career in manufacturing and has spent the past 12 years as an instructor at Sampson Community College, jumped at the opportunity.

Handler and Will Madrigal, maintenance supervisor at Sampson, teamed up to provide a tour that focused less on what Enviva makes, but more on HOW Enviva makes it. The tour highlighted technical areas at Sampson — computer server room, electrical building, control center, pellet presses. These are areas that students would be able to relate to their classroom experience.

“I wanted my students to see what I am teaching them is compatible with what you guys are running,” stated Durwood King. “It’s much bigger of course, but the gist is the same. It’s a great opportunity. Seeing the electrical panels, motor controls — it shows them that, ‘hey, this looks familiar’. It gives them the confidence to believe they could come here and be successful in an entry level position.”

The Sampson students, which included some graduating this year and others that were just in their first year of studies, were engaged and took advantage of the tour by asking questions at each stop. The educated questions and subsequent head nodding among the group demonstrated that they understood the concepts to operations at the facility.

“The goal of today was to give students a firsthand look at what we do here in Sampson,” stated Sampson Plant Manager George Handler. “We want to show what we do, how we do it, and let them know that we are serious about attracting the best to operate our facility.”

As Enviva continues to build and staff new facilities across the Southeast, training initiatives and outreach will become even more important for the growth and success of current and future facilities, company officials said.