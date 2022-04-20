Former president’s daughter-in-law talks issues

Lara Trump spoke during a Monday event at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center in Clinton. She is a graduate of NC State University and the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump.

Clark Wooten asked Lara Trump to lead with her history in North Carolina, where she was raised. She moved to New York to go to culinary school and grew up in Wrightsville Beach.

Tom Lorenz recognized law enforcement, first responders, military and others during the event.

CLINTON — On Monday night, Lara Trump and Sampson County Commissioner Clark Wooten held an evening event for a Republican question and answer session.

Community members as well as other elected and potential candidates gathered together at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center in a small, intimate group, to welcome the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump.

Trump is a graduate of NC State University and has Sampson County ties.

“Obviously I am honored to come back to North Carolina any time I can,” she said.

She led with discussion on previous and current administration, moving into Republicans taking back Congress as well as the White House.

Wooten asked Trump to lead with her history in North Carolina, where she was raised. She moved to New York to go to culinary school and grew up in Wrightsville Beach.

Wooten asked about disinformation, and how it was a negative impact, a situation that Trump described as “so bad.” She praised President Trump for “peeling back the curtain on their very clear agenda.”

“I call them the marketing arm for the Democratic Party, the mainstream media, by and large,” she said during the event in the Prestage Hall portion of the civic center.

Trump explained that she works at Fox News, and segued into talking about Elon Musk and Twitter.

“There is no freedom of speech and people’s rights are getting taken away,” she remarked.

Numerous national topics were battered around back and forth, with Sampson-related questions wrapping up the event.

“I personally experienced in my business in the first 90 days that Donald Trump was President, he pushed against the Corps of Engineers to relax some of the ridiculous, some of the frivolous rules and lawsuits that (are brought) against the hard-working farmers,” said Wooten. “The farmers that have been put out of business in Duplin County.”

“We’ve got to have somebody to push back,” said Wooten. “I value relationships and I value results.”

“We have to have people in there, like you said Mr. Clark, looking out,” said Trump.

The current economic situation drew much discussion, with concerns about inflation, particularly for those in the farming community, where costs are mounting. Fertilizer is hard or impossible to come by, with one speaker concerned because it was imported. Other issues come from previously rising fuel costs, costs that have been dropping in the last few weeks. Oil was at around $125 a barrel and is now below $100, which is expected to continue to reduce.

“I think that we have to push back against that disinformation that we were talking about earlier,” she said. “We have to continue to get the true information out and to research and to give people the information. Because sometimes it takes 20 times to tell people the same thing until they finally hear it. But they are starting to see it themselves.”

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our new Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.