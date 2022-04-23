I have received several questions about Lent. What is it? Are all Believers required to participate? Is Lent mentioned in the Bible?

Lent is 40 days, (not counting Sundays) of fasting in some form. It normally starts on Ash Wednesday and ends on Easter. Ash Wednesday is a day when many Believers believe marks the beginning of a season of repentance. Neither Ash Wednesday or the season of Lent is ordained or mandatory by God and His word.

Early Christians believed they should fast for 40 days like Jesus did in Matthew, Chapter 4. Over the years, Lent has expanded into much broader things depending on the church, the denomination or the individual. For example, when I was a child, Lend was used as a mechanism to raise money. We were given cards that required us to place quarters in little pockets in the cards, for each day of Lent. Today many Christians make a vow to give up something such as a type of food, at type of drink, a TV show, etc. Because of the wide disparity of how Believers celebrate Lent, that in itself, is clear evidence that Lent is not a required observance from God.

No one knows exactly when and how Lent started. Many theologians and historians say Lent was the idea of the Catholic Council of Nicea in 325 AD. It was Pope Gregory, (590-604), who regularized Lent as a period of fasting. Notice the idea was originally the idea of a man, not God. It is entirely up to you to decide if you want to observe Lent. But keep in mind, by observing Lent you are not earning God’s favor or love. HE loves you the same regardless. Beware of falling into the trap of vanity when observing Lend. Too many Believers use lent to impress others instead of having a revenant heart for God.

The most important thing about Lent to remember is that those who do observe Lent, should not be criticized or condemned for doing so. And those who don’t, should not be criticized or condemned. Your spiritual walk is not based on Lent. It is based on your personal relationship with the Lord.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.