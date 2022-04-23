Greetings readers! Today is a beautiful day with the sun shining and the birds chirping! Spring has sprung and the grass done rizz! There are so many wonderful things going on here at the center but there is one that’s definitely noteworthy!

We are so happy to have participated in the recent Mid-Carolina Senior Games 2022 which kicked off on April 20. The opening ceremonies and games this past Wednesday were held at Reid Ross High School in Fayetteville, N.C. Our Garland Senior Center here in Garland, N.C. was the only Senior Center site in all of Sampson County to participate in the statewide Mid-Carolina Senior Games this year! I just want to take a minute to thank all my people for the parts they played in making this year’s Mid-Carolina Senior Games an ongoing success.

Garland participant Arlene McKoy enjoyed the Silver Strider’s Fun Walk alongside me and brought home a ribbon. Ms. McKoy along with Garland participant Martin Mortensen carried the Sampson County banner with pride and spirit during opening ceremonies before I strutted my stuff representing Sampson County as the Ambassador of Games this year. Martin Mortensen also participated in the Fun Walk, shot-put and discus events along with the football and softball throws. Mr. Mortensen is scheduled to compete in some of the games in May and we are rooting him on to do his best as we know he always does.

We are all absolutely thrilled that longtime Garland Senior Center participant Sabina Gamas was able to take part in the games this year as Mrs. Gamas turned 95 this past April the 10th. Mrs Sabina Gamas competed in the softball and football throws, discus, and shot-put events, and as well as the standing long jump. Mrs. Gamas will almost certainly bring home GOLD medals for her tireless participation in this year’s games. Another well-known Garland Senior Center participant Mr. Charles Powell will be participating in future events as the games continue into the month of May. Garland Senior Center participant Mrs. Arlene Stuardevent and Mrs. Sabina Gamas’ daughter Terisita Taylor accompanied us to the games along with my fellow Mid-Carolina Senior Games Steering Committee member and longtime volunteer Mary Smith. Thank you all for your dedication and perseverance. There is no “I” in team but instead “Together Everyone Accomplished More” and one of our favorites here in Garland, “Teamwork makes the dream work!”

We all had a great time and look forward to all the upcoming fun events sponsored through the Mid-Carolina Senior Games and Tokay Fitness Center located in Fayetteville, N.C. Everyone is so excited to continue competing in their scheduled upcoming events and to see the results of all our dedicated participation in this year’s 2022 Mid-Carolina Senior Games. Thank you all for your dedication and perseverance. There is no “I” in team but instead “Together Everyone Accomplished More” and one of our favorites here in Garland, “Teamwork makes the dream work!” We are all invited to the upcoming state finals (the invitation is extended to all my readers) and I’m looking forward to seeing you all there!

Carolina Footcare was here at the center with us today. We want to thank them for all they do to ensure our health and comfort when it comes to all our footcare needs. It is always such a treat to have our feet pampered and massaged so we are always looking forward to our footcare friends when they visit.

There have been crafting and exercise programs going on here at the center as we enjoy all the beauty spring brings. We recently had an Easter/Birthday celebration which was a success. Everyone always comes together, and we make great things happen here at Garland center. It is always such a pleasure to see how area volunteers give so freely in their efforts to make this world a brighter place. A special thank you to all of them.

Last but not least let’s remember Ms. Veronica Thomas and Ms. Annette from the Garland Town Hall for taking time out of their busy schedules to do one-time calls to keep the community up to date on our center events. THANK YOU! We rise by lifting others!

Proverbs 3:5-6 — Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.

Psalm 112: 1, 7-8 — Praise the Lord! Happy are those who fear the Lord. They are not afraid of evil tidings; their hearts are firm, secure in the Lord.

As always let us LIVE, LAUGH, and LOVE without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.