WALLACE — Students from southern Sampson County and surrounding counties had the chance to visit with representatives of a company on the forefront of the booming pork industry in eastern North Carolina.

Murphy Family Ventures (MFV) recently held its annual high school career fair, sponsored in part by the National Pork Board, at one of its local businesses, Mad Boar Restaurant & Pub, in Wallace, NC. Held on April 14, the event was designed to bring together students who are exploring current jobs and future careers with employers who are seeking new talent.

During the full day of activities, students were given the chance to have one-on-one conversations with professionals from several different industries to learn more about the specific career paths that interested them.

Eighty-six students attended the event and nine different schools were represented, including: Wallace Rose Hill High School, Heide Trask Senior High School, Southern Wayne High School, James Kenan High School, Pender High School, Union High School, and Topsail High School.

Employees from human resources, landscape, accommodations, hospitality, maintenance, heavy equipment, land nutrient management, golf maintenance, poultry production, and sow production were all featured. There was also a special presentation from MFV President and CEO Dell Murphy. At the end of the event, students were served lunch from Mad Boar.

MFV is known as a large employer in Duplin County, the surrounding areas, and beyond. It offers employment through its nine businesses located in both North Carolina and Missouri.

“There are diverse job opportunities for people of all skill levels, making it a great place to work during a student’s high school years, as well as after graduation. MFV also offers scholarship programs through a partnership with University of Mount Olive,” the MFV said in a prepared statement.

“I think the event went really well, because having 86 students was terrific for our area,” MFV Human Resources Recruiter John Wesley Hairr. “The students were very engaged in the presentations, and I could tell they were learning new things. It was great.”

MFV plans to continue holding career fairs annually. Company officials expressed the importance of the career fairs in allowing the opportunity for students to be able to ask questions of professionals and gain a better idea of different industries before they choose their careers.

For more information about careers at Murphy Family Ventures or the career fair, reach out to MFV Human Resources at 888-380-1735. Murphy Family Ventures can be reached at www.murphyfamilyventures.com