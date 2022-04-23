Mayor, commissioners debate; road closed

TURKEY — Tensions were high this past Tuesday during the monthly Board of Commissioners meeting as a heated debate broke out regarding the closure of a street within the town.

The topic, under new business, was for “re-opening” the road known as East Railroad Street. Mayor Max Pope proposed to the board that the street be re-opened and looked into as the street in question may have never officially been closed.

“On April 28, 2015, this is what happened,” Pope said. “Mayor Copeland told the board that he had spoken to Jimmy Butler about the road in front of his business off of Railroad Street and that Jimmy told him he owned the property, had a deed for it and had plans to work on the street.”

“The Mayor told the board and said ‘that’s OK since it belonged to him and was not owned by Turkey,’” he continued. “The board raised questions to the possibility that Turkey may own the road. However, nothing was decided to be done, no decision was made to close the street and no decision was made to re-open the street.”

Pope followed up requesting attorney Alison Carr look into the status of the road for clarification. Carr said she already had and reported her findings to the board.

“There is a specific procedure for closing a street,” she said. “This came up in one meeting prior and it was kind of discussed that it maybe had been closed so I thought we should go back and look. I searched four years back and (didn’t) find anything. So what has to happen, per the statute, the board has to approve that road closure and a certified copy of that closing order has to be reported to the Register of Deeds office.”

Carr then gave an example of when Turkey did that in the past with one of the town’s streets.

“There’s an example where Turkey did do that with Chestnut Street in 1993 and that’s clearly found on record at the Register of Deeds office, but there’s nothing for Railroad Street,” she said.

“Which means it’s still open,” Pope inquired.

“As far as I can tell there’s not been an official closure of Railroad Street,” she replied.

Following Carr’s report is when debates over the street became elevated between Pope and board commissioner Tony Moore.

“Having said that, I do remember, all due respect Max, I specifically remember a meeting in which it was brought to our attention that you had requested that street be closed, in front of your house, because you wanted to be able to do whatever it is you wanted to do at that point,” Moore said.

“Correct me if I’m wrong gentlemen, Mike, do you recall that,” Moore asked commissioner Mike Smith.

“I remember that,” Smith answered.

“Show me the minutes,” Pope interjected.

“I don’t remember which meeting it was, but it was before you came back — when did you move back to Turkey?” Smith asked.

“I was here April, 28, 2015, because this is when I came back to Turkey,” Pope said.

“Ok but this happened before you actually moved back when they were working on your house, so there should be a record,” Smith said.

“There are no records on file to show any action been taken — it might’ve been discussed, but no action was written,” Pope replied.

That shifted the debate into talks about a decision to keep the street closed.

“If that’s the case then Max, what led us to the point where several months ago, when you weren’t here, you brought it to the mayor pro tem’s attention that you put on the agenda for us to discuss re-opening the street,” Moore said.

“Because I didn’t know what to do,” Pope said. “People were driving through my yard and breaking my pipes.”

“May I finish?” Moore said. “You had requested we talk about re-opening the street hence meaning that the street had been closed.”

“We’ve got some issues on this board where people are letting waste run into the creeks around here — want to go into that?” Pope said in frustration.

After further back and forth between the two, Moore brought up that an in-depth discussion was had about the street. It then resulted in the board agreeing to keep the road closed. Following those talks he then made a motion to officially close the street permanently, which was second by Smith.

With the motion on the table Moore called for question to try and finally end the debate.

“Before I go in, I have just one question,” Mayor Pro Tem Rudy Blackburn said. “I can’t really tell there’s a street there and I go by it every day. Now, opening this street, what benefit would it be for the town as a whole — not for just one or two individuals — what is the town benefit as a whole.”

“If this is a town street, then the town will be responsible for the upkeep of it just like all our other streets we can hardly get paved now,” he said. “So again I would like to know what the benefit of this becoming a public street will be for the town.”

“What benefit do you get for running your white water into the ditch,” Pope said.

“It benefits all, grandfathered in when I brought the house,” Blackburn replied.

“Really, let’s call the health department,” Pope said.

“All do respect, if that’s an issue, we’ll address that, but we need to deal with the issue at hand,” Moore said. “I call for question. I can do that Max.”

Blackburn then reiterated his original question of how the street opening will add to the town, which he proposed to Pope again.

“The benefit for the town is we would not have 16 cars sitting in front of that building every day with a road block to my house,” Pope said. “It would benefit the town because I think I contribute a lot to the town — maybe not as much as some people — but I’m not into grandiose feelings about myself.”

“Question, for the third time,” Moore said.

“Mayor pro tem can bring to question,” Pope said.

Blackburn then confirmed Moore’s motion to follow through with officially and permanently closing East Railroad Street, along with Smith’s second. Blackburn agreed with the motions and the closure was approved.

