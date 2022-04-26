Unveiling soon; engraved bricks for sale

The project is nearing completion and should be mostly finished in time for BloomFest on Saturday.

Cadets from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy have been helping along the winding path in Roseboro, part of the Mountains-to-Sea trail.

The project, which has been drawing volunteers from all over, has been ongoing for quite a few months.

ROSEBORO — The winding path that snakes along the railroad bed in Roseboro is nearing completion.

“There’s a good chance we won’t have it 100% perfectly finished by BloomFest,” said Ben Jones with the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. “I’m not worried about it being in the way.”

The last two months volunteers have been out there working on getting the trail space ready for bricklaying.

“I would say that we are at 90% done with the project,” said Jones. “I’ll be out there most of this week working on it.”

“I will be out there hopefully with some more volunteers,” said Jones, with early estimates saying they have had about 25 different people.

Final numbers are expected soon.

“Many of them have come multiple times,” he said. “Most of them are putting in six hours or more because of the commuting, so that will be eight for some of them.”

He also said that they will be out there at BloomFest with a table.

Engraved bricks are for sale to go along this trail with the estimate that around 25 have been sold.

“We are hoping to sell more,” he said.

The main unveiling of the project is expected to be at BloomFest.

“We are excited to see how it will all be dressed up,” he said. “We are just trying to keep plugging away at it.”

Most of the work will be done by Jones after the completion.

The bricks are going to be ordered after they have enough and he said that he expects that that will be closer to July 4.

“That’s my best guess at the moment.”

For more information, contact Jones at [email protected] or call 828-551-1545. Engraved brick information can be found at mountainstoseatrail.org/sampson.

