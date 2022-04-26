Hobbton pupils make panpipes, learn culture

The room was filled with Andean music as Andes Manta and the students at Hobbton Middle performed traditional songs together.

Fernando Lopez helps a few of the students who were still working on their instruments.

Students at Hobbton Middle School got to experience South American culture Monday as part of the Sampson Arts Council’s continued Art in Schools program. This time, they invited Andes Manta, musicians from New York, to teach Sampson students about Music of the Andes.

As part of their visit, they got to engage with more than 140 Hobbton Middle students. During that time, they held demonstrations on the panpipe, a traditional Andean instrument also referred to as a pan flute, along with workshops and lecture/demonstrations for the sixth, seventh and eighth graders. Students not only enjoyed Andean music through Andes Manta’s performances, but they also got hands-on experience with the culture.

Andes Manta is versed in over 35 different traditional instruments, which the students had the opportunity to learn. The panpipe workshop had students building their own panpipes with bamboo and simple string. The room was filled with a sweet whistling sound as students performed Andean songs alongside Andes Manta with their new panpipes.

“I think this is wonderful for the students to be able to experience music from different cultures,” Hobbton Middle band teacher Dr. Rue Lee-Holmes said. “This sounds odd, but students like what they like and sometimes they don’t want to expand their interest.”

“This was a great opportunity for them to learn about different types of music and instruments from other cultures,” she said. “They even got to use their hands to make instruments and I just think this is really good for them.”

The four Lopez brothers, from Ecuador, make up Andes Manta and the group has performed together professionally for over 30 years. Since that time they have performed on major stages throughout North America, appearing in 48 states in the United States. Andes Manta tours year-round, appearing on major concert stages, in festivals and at countless universities and schools.

Being able to share their culture with as many people as possible has also been a driving force. They’d share their thoughts on being able to do just that for students here in Sampson County.

“We were very excited and happy to come all the way down to North Carolina,” Fernando Lopez said. “It’s a nice thing to share the music with the students because they’re young and they’re interested in seeing what the culture is all about. A lot of the music is played all along the Andes so it was very nice to share our culture with them.”

“The kids were very, very nice, even the teachers got involved during the panpipe workshop — it was just all very nice,” he added.

“For us, it’s a good experience to share, especially the music, which connects a lot of different cultures,” Luis Lopez said. “It’s good for the kids to get close to that culture through music. It’s good teachings for them and us as well.”

“For me it’s always great and makes me happy sharing the music and what I do,” Bolivar Lopez said. “It also makes me happy to see the responses from the kids. That always gives us the strength to keep going to share the music and the culture.”

“I think the most important thing is to share the culture as always because that’s a part of our culture,” Jorge Lopez said. “Also, to be open-minded to everything else because there’s so many different things around the world that can be enjoyable.”

“If you learn a little bit about everybody’s culture I think everything would be more peaceful and acceptable in the world,” he added. “For us, to share that with the kids and the younger generations, I think is the most important thing.”

The Art in Schools program was funded through the Sampson Arts Council and Anonymous Trust Fund to increase students access to diverse art in the classroom. Andes Manta is the fourth guest artist to visit Sampson County Schools as part of this special program. The previous artists include Greg Whitt, with Drum for Change, the Fayetteville Symphony and Senora Lynch, famed Haliwa-Saponi potter.

Andes Manta will be back in Sampson County on Tuesday performing for students at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of Class Acts. Class Acts is an event funded through the Grassroots grant from the North Carolina Art Council.

“We are so excited to have this group; they travel all over the county and came all the way from New York to present for the Art in Schools Program,” said Kara Donatelli, Sampson Arts Council executive director. “We are just so thankful to have the funding to be able to bring these amazing artists to Sampson County and to provide a unique art experience for the students.”

