The 4th Annual Youth Revival 2022 (already in progress) is held at 7 p.m. (nightly) Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The pastor is the Rev. Alice J. Boykin. The special guests will be Minister Lashonta Tatum on Wednesday and Elder Michael Boone on Thursday. FMI, please call 910-261-7115 or 910-590-1887.

On Sunday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Clinton will have regular morning service. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Every Tuesday, noon day prayer is held on Facebook. Bible Study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. (Facebook)

On Sunday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, will have regular morning service. Pastor Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. Bible Study every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, May 1, The Prince Of Gospel Radio Show (Michael Boykin and the Mighty Voices) 17th celebration will be held at the Clinton Civic Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. Doors open at 2 p.m. Celebration starts at 3 p.m. The message by: Pastor Thaddeus Godwin. Special musical guests: Doc. McKenzie & the Hi-Lites; Lisa Knowles-Smith and the Brown Singers; Tim Woodson & The Heirs of Harmony; The Rev. Matthew Mickens & the Highway Travels; Lamanuel Boykin and Company; The Sons of Faith; Little Ann & The Redeemers and The Sensational Gospel Singers. FMI on tickets please call Michael Boykin, at 910-261-7115, Perry O. Melvin, at 910-590-4378, or Little Ann, at 910-590-1887.

On Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m. service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Hitian/ American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton). FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

On Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. the 12th Annual MAC Community Fun Day will be held. Food plate give-away from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and food bag give-away from 1-3 p.m. There will be lots of free food, music and fellowship. All are welcome. FMI, call Pastor Floyd Ray, at 910-890-6285 or The Rev. Chris Hall, at 910-366-3787.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church, Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code:5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. Dial 701-802-5237 Access Code: 696127#

The Friendly Trio and Church Association will distribute food bags every third week of each month at the Friendly Community Center, 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. Drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. FMI, call Brother Charles Strickland at 910-590-4925.

Thought For The Week: May God Bless You and Please Be Safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins.and the families who have lost loved ones.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email at [email protected]