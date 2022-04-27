(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 20 — Natalie Sophonia Kerr, 52, of 401 Weeks St., Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $10,000; court date is May 13.

• April 20 — Joshua Dale Smith, 28, of 299 Old Salemburg Road, Salemburg, was charged with resisting public officer and served an order for arrest. Bond set at $7,000; court date is May 10.

• April 20 — Jamrious Batts, 33, of 801-B Blue St., Elizabethtown, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is May 18.

• April 20 — Antonio Sealey, 34, of 504 E. 2nd St., Lumberton, was charged with insurance fraud and served orders for arrest. Bond set at $11,000; court date was April 25.

• April 21 — Nicolas Earl Williams, 24, of 3010 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and expired registration. No bond set; court date is June 7.

• April 21 — Donald Sutton, 37, of Country Club Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with counterfeit trademark and served order for arrest. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 29.

• April 22 — Michael Datrone Zimmerman, 36, of 1555 N. Salemburg Hwy., Salemburg, was charged with second degree trespass and served order for arrest. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 29.

• April 23 — Jasmine Joy Hickey, 33, of 1700 E. Ash St., Goldsboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 29.

• April 23 — Keyshawn O’quinton Collins, 22, of 157 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 29.

• April 24 — Victor Manuel Castro, 24, of 2472 Giddensville Road, Faison, was charged with larceny and served orders for arrest. Bond set at $3,000; court date is May 5.

• April 24 — Norman Stephon Johnson, 27, of 75 Crestview Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is May 16.

• April 24 — Wesley Robert Staples, 40, of 205 Lynn Ave., Fayetteville, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired tag and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $50,000; court date is April 29.

• April 24 — Bendric Matthews, 29, of 1419 Chedington Road, Hope Mills, was charged with possession of cocaine, carrying concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and served order for arrest. Bond set at $5,500; court date is April 29.

• April 25 — Melanie Dawn Owens, 34, of 7174 Tomahawk Hwy., Harrells, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is May 16.

• April 25 — Christopher Ryan Turner, 29, of 7174 Tomahawk Hwy., Harrells, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is May 16.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.