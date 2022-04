Joseph C. Oates was presented with a state award as the Outstanding Veteran Volunteer for the year of 2021. The award was presented by the N.C. State Regent of the DAR, Ann Choi, at the N.C. Daughters of the American Revolution Stat Convention in Durham on April 23, 2022. DAR members from across the state were in attendance. He was sponsored by the Richard Clinton Chapter of the DAR.