CLINTON — Those in the community seeking employment in an educational setting will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at Sampson County Schools Thursday afternoon; however, applicant’s don’t have to be just teachers.

Staff roles need to be filled in a variety of positions, said Valerie Newton, the Public Information Officer for the District.

“We are doing this because we have a few vacancies that are needing to be filled,” said Newton.

They are working on taking a proactive approach to getting those positions fill for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

“Vacancies for the upcoming school year, it is probably someone retiring from that position.”

Newton said around 30 positions are open, from everything to teachers assistants, child nutrition and bus drivers.

This Thursday, April 28, staff and representatives from every school and every department will be on site to answer questions and get applicants on the path to employment with the District.

The event is to 3 to 7 p.m., at the County Offices, at 437 Rowan Road, in Building A, which is the Main Office.

“We always need teacher assistants, and that’s pretty much a standard job vacancy. We are always looking for teacher assistants. There are couple of new positions.

“This is to fill those positions for the upcoming school year and to make sure that we have got all of our schools as fully staff as we can for kids when they come back next year.”

“There’s always going to be rotation of people in and out regardless of whether you are a school system or an employer of any kind of business.

“You’re always going to have vacancies and we are trying to make sure that we aggressively fill those positions and offer quality instruction and teachers for our schools.”

