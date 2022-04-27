CLINTON — The Sampson County NAACP Youth Council is encouraging youth from all over the county to join them this coming weekend for their event Youth Roundtable Talk.

The event has been scheduled for Saturday, April 30, at the Clinton City Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Food will be served alongside an information session and Youth Roundtable discussion, the topic “Living a better community into existence.”

During the informational session, individuals will learn about the many benefits for youth who join and participate in the Sampson County NAACP Youth Council. The Youth Roundtable will provide a platform, giving young people an opportunity to discuss their ideas and opinions on how to improve their community.

“It is imperative that each adult member and supporter of the Sampson County NAACP continue to seek ways to channel the youth energy into productive outcomes, while providing our youth a better understanding of history and the myriad issues that confront our community today,” the NAACP’s Larry Sutton stated to the Sampson Independent. “With that understanding, our young people must be prepared to pick up the mantle of social justice and become involved in leading the change that will impact generations to come.”

Seeing a need to involve the younger generation in working to improve their communities, Walter White, the National NAACP leader in 1935, created the NAACP Youth and College Division, which today has over 550 chapters across the nation, with more than 25,000 members.

“In order for this youth focus for the Sampson County Branch of the NAACP to be turned into a reality, officials with the local NAACP branch would like to encourage the support of the county school leaders, local pastors and other community and business leaders,” Sutton stated in the same column. “Additionally, the organizers of this youth gathering hope to make local youth more aware of the opportunities to lead, serve, celebrate and impact their communities in positive ways, while helping them become more abreast on the current social, political and educational issues”.

Any youth interested in having a voice to help make a difference in their communities are encouraged to join. The Sampson County Youth Council is eligible to individuals between the ages of 12 and 18 and open to all middle and high schools throughout Sampson County.

“A truly effective Sampson County Youth Council will require a high level of youth involvement,” Sutton said.

