West uses art to minister, help others

This was a recent donation from Danny West of the Victor R. Small House to the Sampson Arts Council. Pictured, from left, are Danny West, SAC Board President Jonelle Strickland, SAC Executive Director Kara Donatelli and SAC Board member Adriania Wells.

Danny West grabs some of his hand-drawn inspirational cards. This desk was covered from head-to-toe with pictures of his family and loved ones.

Danny West does more than paint pictures. Here’s some of his other art pieces, which include walking canes, hand-drawn inspirational cards and wood carvings.

If the name Danny West isn’t familiar, chances are his artwork crossed your path around Sampson. He’s donated paintings to various places all over the county for many years, a passion he continues to carry out, led by his faith and love for God.

West’s paintings can be found just about anywhere: at the hospital, Sampson Arts Council, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, churches and many business. He calls his art the Hidden Fish Ministry, a trademark of his pieces that all feature a hidden fish in them.

“All my artwork always has a little fish on it because it represents Christ, which saved my life and allowed me be here to even do my artwork,” West said.

West never had lessons, but has drawn his entire life. The casual hobby turned into his life’s mission following a tragic accident earlier in his life.

“I was working at the LOF Glass Company here in Clinton, Thermapane is what I think they call it, that was back in 1978,” he said. “That day they picked a box that was broken that had glass for sliding patio doors and one of the safety cables to lift it up was off so it wasn’t properly secured.”

“Next thing I know, I heard the foreman holler ‘West cut the band!’” he continued. “I started to hear some crumpling so I looked up and saw the glass then I stopped. It was too late, by putting that cut there I saw it slowly slip out and the bottom of it hit me. I was stuck between it and the wall so I couldn’t go anywhere.”

“It was like a deck of cards after, it covered me up and they were just cutting me up, I’m surprised I didn’t get cut in half,” he said. “It was not good and I thought for sure I was dead.”

West said it was in that moment the Lord heard his plea and he felt his protection.

“I remember I couldn’t reach my Bible and I was trying to hold my air because I couldn’t get anymore,” he said. “The last thing I remember saying was ‘Jesus, please have mercy on me’ then I immediately closed my eyes because I was ready for my time.”

West brought that Bible the day before his incident. He still carries it with him to this day.

“Next thing I know I got to feeling real good and the pain was gone and I was feeling air, I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I also remember thinking that meant they finally got it all off me then I opened my eyes and it was still on me, so I shut them back. They eventually got me out of there and onto a helicopter to take me to Chapel Hill.”

After God saw fit to help West survive, he’d spend the next two years in the hospital trying to recover from that injury. It was during that time that his love for drawing began to grow.

“After I got hurt I had to start doing something because my nerves were bad,” he said. “While I was in the hospital I started drawing cards and I haven’t stopped after that. I used to think a grown man drawing little cards was silly but here I am now still doing it.”

He’s been an artist ever since using money he’s earned from selling his art to help out local churches and schools. He frequents the hospital to give out his inspirational cards filled with scriptures. He visits nursing homes to do art and crafts and gives out handmade wood carvings to people everywhere he goes. He’s even traveled the world for his art from Massachusetts, to Florida and even Germany, all of which have earned him many awards over the years.

He crafts handmade wooden walkers for the injured and takes photos of buildings he then paints and donates to those places.

While he’s gained notoriety as an artist, for West, everything he’s accomplished has been him following God’s will.

“I think I’m doing exactly what God wanted me to do, I’m trying to do more and do better, but my wife says ‘you’ve done enough,’” he said with a laugh. “I’ve slowed down now a little bit, but I’m still going. How can I not when I’m so blessed? I just want to help people if I can.”

