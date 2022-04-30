Men of Valor got a proper lesson on etiquette before their Mother-Son Banquet this Saturday from the best teacher in Sampson County Hazel Greene Colwell.

To help young men be better prepared for life and grow them into proper gentlemen, Sampson Middle assistant principal Tony Faison started his mentoring program — Men of Valor.

Aiming to achieve that goal, they were schooled in the ways of formal etiquette this week in preparation for their upcoming event, the Mother-Son Banquet. The banquet is set for this Saturday, April 30, in the atrium at Clinton High School at 4 p.m.

During the event, all they’ve learned — from proper manners to public speaking — will be put to the test. The banquet is filled with tasks from introducing the speakers, reading scripture, doing prayer, presenting gifts plus much more and the Men of Valor are responsible for it all.

Clinton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson and Sampson Middle’s own prinicpal, Robert Turlington. This also includes their, will also be in attendance, along with guest speaker for the event, the honorable Kelvin Smith, Guilford County District Court judge.

Men of Valor launched in the summer of 2021 as a way to mentor young men into productive citizens throughout the Clinton City Schools community and for life. Faison has spent countless hours teaching, coaching, encouraging, motivating and advocating to achieve that. Though recently started, it’s already shown success as many of the Men of Valor have become leaders throughout SMS.

“I started this, one, because they had been out of school for so long, but also I wanted to teach them etiquette towards not only their teachers but amongst themselves,” Faison said, “also to remind them that at all times they represent Sampson Middle. Now, after this program, I know I can call on any of these 15 young men with confidence and know that they’ll take care of any task without ever getting into trouble.”

The 15 young Men of Valor include; Tremayne Ashford, Nathan Barden, Jaedan Best, Romello Causey, Elijah Dixon, Ricardo Guardado, Yareth Gutierrez-Irias, Daevarius Hemmingway, William Johnson, Aaran Landrum, Jose Martinez-Morel, Will Mercer, Zachary Pope, Jabari Thomas and Sady Valladares-Ortez.

The Men of Valor’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed either as members from CCS are going all out to provide for these young men’s banquet. Their menu includes ribeye steak, lemon pepper chicken, zesty green beans, macaroni and cheese, Caesar salad, buttery rolls and strawberry cheesecake for dessert.

“I didn’t quite plan for this to grow so quickly, but there’s been so many requests for students to join but we couldn’t have anymore,” Faison said. “I was only able to have 15 this year because it was just me, but the community has already reached out and wanted to help.”

“With that assistance, we are aiming to have at least 25 next year and I hope to expand our activities by taking them on school tours,” he added. “Regardless of what we do, it’ll always be about mentoring, bonding and teaching them how to be young men.”

