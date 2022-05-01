Land Transfers
Arthur, Joseph D.,MGR/MBR, M.H. Arthur, L.L.C., to A.Ancona, Llc
Ags Land, Llc, Stout, Benjamin A.,MGR/MBR, to JJJB Investments LLC
Sandy, Arnold H., Sandy, Caroline O., to Signature Home Builders, Inc.
Boykin, Larry Denny to Hayes, Lashana Renna
Haughney, Beth I. to Beastrom, Roseann
Casey, Patricia Dare, Martin, Lynda Tanner, Martin, Wayne Robert, Thomas, Edith Merritt, Thomas, Leon Carey Jr. to Barthel, Brenda Kay
Fisher, Faye, Fisher, Ray Clark to Holland, James Rupert Iii
Weaver, Clifford J. III to Cattail Properties Llc
Durwood L. Johnson Revocable Trust, Johnson, Durwood L.,TR to Dew, Curtis Dale Jr., Dew, Megan F.
Thornton, Sonya Clifton, Thornton, W. Dean, Thorton, Sonya Clifton, Thorton, W. Dean to Thorton, Hagan, Thorton, Sonya Clifton, Thorton, W. Dean
Granville Properties, Llc to Bass, Christopher M.,MGR/MBR, George E. Wilson Family Enterprises, Llc
Coty, Taylor B.,FKA, Kernodle, Joshua L., Walston, Jeffrey, Walston, Jeffrey Allen, Walston, Taylor Coty, to Golden Leaf, Llc
Wooten, Janet Ann to Acosta, Ana L Tobes
Spearman, Glenn M., Spearman, Minnie B. to Paz, Irma Rojas, Salazar, Victoriano Lopez
Danks, Emmett Lyle, Danks, Helen Fann to Kenny, Wanda J.
Butler, Alice, Butler, Gregory to Inman, Dawn Harris
Bass, Christopher M.,MBR, Granville Properties, Llc to Venture Manor, Inc.
Holland, Gail King,Exr, King, Margaret Elizabeth Parson,Estate to JJJB Investments LLC
Teasdale, Anita, Teasdale, Matthew to Juarez, Angelina Pascual, Salvador, Celso Juarez
A & G Residential, Llc to Joosten, Dylan C.
Hood, Rommie Patrick Ii to Tatum, Monteno Montrelle
Simmons, Walter W. Jr. to Simmons, Jeffrey Allen
Edwards, Gloria to Wood, Nicholas Keith
Jones, Bernard S.,BY Aif, Jones, James B.,AIF, Jones, Phyllis W. to Jones, Phyllis W.,TR, Phyllis W. Jones Irrevocable Trust
Rosas, Martha Ann to Bossmind Enterprises, Llc
Rebarker, Ashley Danielle to Abigal H. Hall Revocable Trust, Hall, Abigail H.,TR
Zoldak, Donald Nathan to Hardison, Dana M.
Roseboro Baptist Church,Fka, Roseboro First Baptist Church to Faircloth, Clea Teresa, Faircloth, Worth Hampton Jr.
Johnson, Anna, Johnson, Calvin Dwight, Johnson, Trisha Michelle,Fka, Mclaurin, Mark, Mclaurin, Trisha Michelle to
Mills, Lynn B., Mills, Mandi L.
Nelson, Lorraine B.,BY Aif, Nelson, Thomas W.,AIF to Benjamin Stout Real Estate Services, Inc.
T & W Real Estate Llc to Mesidor, Jean Rene
Daughtry, Charles Kent,Tr, Ella Louise Holland Daughtry , Irrevocable Trust Agreement to Daughtry, Charles Kent,Tr, Daughtry, Linda Louise
Daughtry, Charles Kent,Tr to Ella Louise Holland Daughtry Irrevocable Trust Agreement
Daughtry, Charles Kent,Tr, Ella Louise Holland Daughtry Irrevocable Trust Agreement to Challender, Cindy Renee Daughtry, Daughtry, Charles Kent,Tr, Daughtry, Charles Kent
Daughtry, Charles Kent,Tr, Ella Louise Holland Daughtry Irrevocable Trust Agreement to Challender, Cindy Renee Daughtry
Brewington, Berry Dean, Brewington, Carol Gene to Brewington, James Allan
Brewington, Berry Dean, Brewington, Carol Gene, ,Brewington, James Alex, Brewington, Juantia to Brewington, Corinna Danielle
Pope, Timothy Jason, Pope, Vicki Hairr to Thurman Company
Benjamin Stout Real Estate Services, Inc. to Michael, Donna, Michael, Scott Dennis
Hall, Barbara Grace to Hall, Allen Erastus
Byrd, Faye J., Byrd, Lillie Faye,Aka to Byrd, Christopher S., Byrd, David A., Byrd, Faye J., Byrd, Lillie Faye,Aka
Jordan Family Trust to Register, Victoria J.,TR, Register, Victoria J.
Jordan Family Trust, Register, Victoria J.,TR to Register, Dax R., Register, Kacey L.
Centex Home Equity Loan Trust 00-A,By Aif, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, As Trustee,By Aif, Mr. Cooper,Dba, Nationstar Mortgage, Llc,Aif, The Bank Of New York Mellon,By Aif, The Bank Of New York, As Successor In Interest,By Aif to
Mynah Investments, Llc
Briseno, Maria C., Garduno, Ismael Garcia to Pano, Rocio Abarca
Bjork, Debra B., Jernigan, Debra B.,FKA to Bjork, Debra B., Bjork, James L.
Bath, Helen J., Bath, Stephen T. to 05 properties Llc
Cim Reo 0-Nr Llc,By Aif, Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.,AIF to Havana Isles, Llc
Carroll, Christopher S., Carroll, Christopher Scott, Carroll, Jennifer R., Carroll, Jennifer Robinson to Rebarker, Ashley Danielle
Lucas, Henry P. Jr., Lucas, Linda M. to Vasquez, Miguel Angel
Jernigan, Linda Melvin,Estate, Leone, James B., Leone, Linda Jeneal Melvin, Melvin, John C.,P R, Powell, Katherine Melvin to Melvin, John Canty
Jernigan, Linda Melvin,Estate, Leone, James B., Leone, ,Linda Jeneal Melvin, Melvin, John C.,P R, Melvin, John C. to
Powell, Katherine Melvin, Powell, William Ashley
Powell, William Ashley to Melvin, John Canty
Sessoms, David Ray to Honrine, Cathy M., Honrine, Hugh A.
Bertie Wooten Sessoms Irrevocable Discretionary Trust, Naylor, Janet Sessoms, Taylor, Vivian Sessoms to Honrine, Cathy M., Honrine, Hugh A.
Spell, Pamela S., Spell, Terry A. to Mills, Lynn B., Mills, Mandi L.
Butler, Junius M., Sharpe, Arthur, Sharpe, Clara Dixon Butler to Warren, Joe A.
Byrd, Lillie Faye to Bowker, Ellery A.
Herring, Edwin Alexander,Tr, Herring, Edwin Alexander, Herring, James Craig Jr., Herring, James Craig Jr.,TR, Herring, Robin R., Lillian Matthis Herring Irrevocable Trust to
Sutton, David Wellie, Sutton, Kimberly Verzaal
Bowden, Larry Donell to Havana Isles, Llc
Harris Sights & Sounds, Inc. Spivey, Tyrone N.
Marriage Licenses
Brian Montreece McLamb to Jenise Anatasia Rattley
Gerald Logan Whitfield III to Charlottle Hester Lawson
Robert Donald Lee Jr. To Jennifer Sue Allen
Dawson McQuade Tew to Kathryn Michele Cox
James Henry Aman to Juliana Henao Davila
Nicholus Dieon Blue to Robin Belinda Lesesne
Gerardo Allen Dalariva Flores to Brenda Karina Sanchez Cortez
Brandon Lee Powell to Kani Aloha Badua-Clark
Preston Luther Perry to Meagan Elizabeth Shaffer
Brett Allen Mitchell to Faith Oliva McLamb
Joshua Elijah Hairr top Allyssa Courtney Green
Dylan Kencade Horrell to Savannah Lauran Wrench
Henry Reginald McCall to ShaleQua Shade Edwards
Hunter Charles Davis to Karla Caison Smith
Michael Thomas Williams to Jenna Faye King