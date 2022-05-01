Land Transfers

Arthur, Joseph D.,MGR/MBR, M.H. Arthur, L.L.C., to A.Ancona, Llc

Ags Land, Llc, Stout, Benjamin A.,MGR/MBR, to JJJB Investments LLC

Sandy, Arnold H., Sandy, Caroline O., to Signature Home Builders, Inc.

Boykin, Larry Denny to Hayes, Lashana Renna

Haughney, Beth I. to Beastrom, Roseann

Sandy, Arnold H., Sandy, Caroline O., to Signature Home Builders, Inc.

Casey, Patricia Dare, Martin, Lynda Tanner, Martin, Wayne Robert, Thomas, Edith Merritt, Thomas, Leon Carey Jr. to Barthel, Brenda Kay

Fisher, Faye, Fisher, Ray Clark to Holland, James Rupert Iii

Weaver, Clifford J. III to Cattail Properties Llc

Durwood L. Johnson Revocable Trust, Johnson, Durwood L.,TR to Dew, Curtis Dale Jr., Dew, Megan F.

Thornton, Sonya Clifton, Thornton, W. Dean, Thorton, Sonya Clifton, Thorton, W. Dean to Thorton, Hagan, Thorton, Sonya Clifton, Thorton, W. Dean

Granville Properties, Llc to Bass, Christopher M.,MGR/MBR, George E. Wilson Family Enterprises, Llc

Coty, Taylor B.,FKA, Kernodle, Joshua L., Walston, Jeffrey, Walston, Jeffrey Allen, Walston, Taylor Coty, to Golden Leaf, Llc

Wooten, Janet Ann to Acosta, Ana L Tobes

Spearman, Glenn M., Spearman, Minnie B. to Paz, Irma Rojas, Salazar, Victoriano Lopez

Danks, Emmett Lyle, Danks, Helen Fann to Kenny, Wanda J.

Butler, Alice, Butler, Gregory to Inman, Dawn Harris

Bass, Christopher M.,MBR, Granville Properties, Llc to Venture Manor, Inc.

Holland, Gail King,Exr, King, Margaret Elizabeth Parson,Estate to JJJB Investments LLC

Teasdale, Anita, Teasdale, Matthew to Juarez, Angelina Pascual, Salvador, Celso Juarez

A & G Residential, Llc to Joosten, Dylan C.

Hood, Rommie Patrick Ii to Tatum, Monteno Montrelle

Simmons, Walter W. Jr. to Simmons, Jeffrey Allen

Edwards, Gloria to Wood, Nicholas Keith

Jones, Bernard S.,BY Aif, Jones, James B.,AIF, Jones, Phyllis W. to Jones, Phyllis W.,TR, Phyllis W. Jones Irrevocable Trust

Rosas, Martha Ann to Bossmind Enterprises, Llc

Rebarker, Ashley Danielle to Abigal H. Hall Revocable Trust, Hall, Abigail H.,TR

Zoldak, Donald Nathan to Hardison, Dana M.

Roseboro Baptist Church,Fka, Roseboro First Baptist Church to Faircloth, Clea Teresa, Faircloth, Worth Hampton Jr.

Johnson, Anna, Johnson, Calvin Dwight, Johnson, Trisha Michelle,Fka, Mclaurin, Mark, Mclaurin, Trisha Michelle to

Mills, Lynn B., Mills, Mandi L.

Nelson, Lorraine B.,BY Aif, Nelson, Thomas W.,AIF to Benjamin Stout Real Estate Services, Inc.

T & W Real Estate Llc to Mesidor, Jean Rene

Daughtry, Charles Kent,Tr, Ella Louise Holland Daughtry , Irrevocable Trust Agreement to Daughtry, Charles Kent,Tr, Daughtry, Linda Louise

Daughtry, Charles Kent,Tr to Ella Louise Holland Daughtry Irrevocable Trust Agreement

Daughtry, Charles Kent,Tr, Ella Louise Holland Daughtry Irrevocable Trust Agreement to Challender, Cindy Renee Daughtry, Daughtry, Charles Kent,Tr, Daughtry, Charles Kent

Daughtry, Charles Kent,Tr, Ella Louise Holland Daughtry Irrevocable Trust Agreement to Challender, Cindy Renee Daughtry

Brewington, Berry Dean, Brewington, Carol Gene to Brewington, James Allan

Brewington, Berry Dean, Brewington, Carol Gene, ,Brewington, James Alex, Brewington, Juantia to Brewington, Corinna Danielle

Pope, Timothy Jason, Pope, Vicki Hairr to Thurman Company

Benjamin Stout Real Estate Services, Inc. to Michael, Donna, Michael, Scott Dennis

Hall, Barbara Grace to Hall, Allen Erastus

Byrd, Faye J., Byrd, Lillie Faye,Aka to Byrd, Christopher S., Byrd, David A., Byrd, Faye J., Byrd, Lillie Faye,Aka

Jordan Family Trust to Register, Victoria J.,TR, Register, Victoria J.

Jordan Family Trust, Register, Victoria J.,TR to Register, Dax R., Register, Kacey L.

Centex Home Equity Loan Trust 00-A,By Aif, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, As Trustee,By Aif, Mr. Cooper,Dba, Nationstar Mortgage, Llc,Aif, The Bank Of New York Mellon,By Aif, The Bank Of New York, As Successor In Interest,By Aif to

Mynah Investments, Llc

Briseno, Maria C., Garduno, Ismael Garcia to Pano, Rocio Abarca

Bjork, Debra B., Jernigan, Debra B.,FKA to Bjork, Debra B., Bjork, James L.

Bath, Helen J., Bath, Stephen T. to 05 properties Llc

Cim Reo 0-Nr Llc,By Aif, Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.,AIF to Havana Isles, Llc

Carroll, Christopher S., Carroll, Christopher Scott, Carroll, Jennifer R., Carroll, Jennifer Robinson to Rebarker, Ashley Danielle

Lucas, Henry P. Jr., Lucas, Linda M. to Vasquez, Miguel Angel

Jernigan, Linda Melvin,Estate, Leone, James B., Leone, Linda Jeneal Melvin, Melvin, John C.,P R, Powell, Katherine Melvin to Melvin, John Canty

Jernigan, Linda Melvin,Estate, Leone, James B., Leone, ,Linda Jeneal Melvin, Melvin, John C.,P R, Melvin, John C. to

Powell, Katherine Melvin, Powell, William Ashley

Powell, William Ashley to Melvin, John Canty

Sessoms, David Ray to Honrine, Cathy M., Honrine, Hugh A.

Bertie Wooten Sessoms Irrevocable Discretionary Trust, Naylor, Janet Sessoms, Taylor, Vivian Sessoms to Honrine, Cathy M., Honrine, Hugh A.

Spell, Pamela S., Spell, Terry A. to Mills, Lynn B., Mills, Mandi L.

Butler, Junius M., Sharpe, Arthur, Sharpe, Clara Dixon Butler to Warren, Joe A.

Byrd, Lillie Faye to Bowker, Ellery A.

Herring, Edwin Alexander,Tr, Herring, Edwin Alexander, Herring, James Craig Jr., Herring, James Craig Jr.,TR, Herring, Robin R., Lillian Matthis Herring Irrevocable Trust to

Sutton, David Wellie, Sutton, Kimberly Verzaal

Bowden, Larry Donell to Havana Isles, Llc

Harris Sights & Sounds, Inc. Spivey, Tyrone N.

Marriage Licenses

Brian Montreece McLamb to Jenise Anatasia Rattley

Gerald Logan Whitfield III to Charlottle Hester Lawson

Robert Donald Lee Jr. To Jennifer Sue Allen

Dawson McQuade Tew to Kathryn Michele Cox

James Henry Aman to Juliana Henao Davila

Nicholus Dieon Blue to Robin Belinda Lesesne

Gerardo Allen Dalariva Flores to Brenda Karina Sanchez Cortez

Brandon Lee Powell to Kani Aloha Badua-Clark

Preston Luther Perry to Meagan Elizabeth Shaffer

Brett Allen Mitchell to Faith Oliva McLamb

Joshua Elijah Hairr top Allyssa Courtney Green

Dylan Kencade Horrell to Savannah Lauran Wrench

Henry Reginald McCall to ShaleQua Shade Edwards

Hunter Charles Davis to Karla Caison Smith

Michael Thomas Williams to Jenna Faye King