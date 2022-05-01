On April 19, Dr. Paul Viser, President of Sampson Partners, Inc., visited Sampson Community College (SCC) to present the SCC Foundation with a check to help finance the 2022 Sampson Partners Scholarship Fund at Sampson CC.

First established in 1986 as the Clinton United Services Crisis Center, Inc., Sampson Partners changed its name in 2018 after establishing a working board of directors, on which Dr. Viser now serves. According to Sampson Partners, the change also reflected its continued partnership with local, like-minded organizations whose missions similarly align with theirs. To this day, Sampson Partners continues to faithfully serve its local community and various local institutions in many ways — including Sampson CC, who Sampson Partners recently partnered with to establish a scholarship fund assisting local students in need.

Created in 2019, the purpose of the Sampson Partners Scholarship Fund is to help deserving students in their educational pursuits at Sampson Community College. To qualify, students must complete the Sampson Community College Foundation General Scholarship Application by April 15 and maintain a 2.5 GPA or higher while enrolled. The funds help cover tuition, books, and fees incurred while enrolled at SCC.

Speaking on the recent gift to the college, Dr. Viser stated that the SCC Foundation is among the top two or three of Sampson Partners’ priorities for financial support. He voiced that Sampson Partners believes SCC is an essential local institution— one they are proud to partner with, financially assist, and share space with in Downtown Clinton’s The Shop on Main.

Dr. Viser expressed, “We (Sampson Partners) consider Sampson Community College to be one of the most important central institutions in Sampson County, and we want to be a part of doing what we can to enhance that. It’s near the top of our priority list for financial support. We also remain excited about the fact that we share space with Sampson CC in Downtown Clinton. We enjoy sharing that space, and we look forward to seeing our relationship with Sampson CC continue to develop and grow.”

Lisa Turlington, dean of Advancement and Executive Director of the Foundation, was present on April 19, along with Dr. Bill Starling, President of SCC, to receive the financial gift from Sampson Partners. On behalf of the SCC Foundation, she thanked both Sampson Partners and Dr. Viser for their contribution to the 2022 Sampson Partners Scholarship Fund and for their continuous support of student scholarships at SCC.

Turlington voiced, “Sampson Partners recognizes the needs in our community and provides resources to help lift our neighbors in need. The sponsorship is just another way this organization is bridging the gap to opportunity. We are glad to have Sampson Partners on the Sampson Community College team helping us make lives better with education and training.”

For more information about Sampson Partners or how to apply for scholarships at SCC, visit www.sampsonpartners.org or www.sampsoncc.edu/scholarships.