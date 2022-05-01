Ho Yang sets up shop in downtown

Grace Ho, left, and the love of her life Ken Yang, were all smiles as the two finally celebrated not only the opening of Ho Yang Fine Art, but of their new home as well.

Grace Ho finally cut the ribbon surrounded by her family, friends and supporters as they celebrated Ho Yang Fine Art’s opening in downtown Clinton this week.

Family and friends were all around Grace Ho to take in the joy of her art gallery finally opening.

Retired banker and friend Bill Scott was one of many that signed their name on this board to help Grace Ho and her family remember all those who joined them at their grand opening.

A lifelong dream was recently achieved for Grace Ho and her loving family as the day finally arrived for them to open their art studio gallery shop, Ho Yang Fine Art.

The grand opening was held last Friday, April 22, and the building is located right in the heart of downtown Clinton on 121 Vance St. Ho Yang Fine Art features a working studio, where Ho does her work, plus both a private gallery and main gallery for guests to view and purchase her work.

Having now completed the dream of opening her own art gallery, Yang said this about the momentous occasion.

“It’s definitely overwhelming that we’re here, it’s been a long process and all of it has been very rewarding,” Grace Ho said. “I’ve had the best experience working with our partners. Every bit of it has been a dialogue it terms of us working through all of it, the ups and downs and the challenges, but it’s been worth it.”

“It started with a little idea and a lot of people got us here, so we’re very, very happy and we are excited to share it with the public,” she said.

Many key figures, friends and supporters were present to celebrate with them during the grand opening, a few of them shared their thoughts.

“I think this is a great thing for down town and a great thing for the local economy,” Matt Stone, executive director of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, said. “We’re happy to be here to help celebrate the grand opening.”

“We are so proud of this addition to downtown,” Clinton Mayor Lew Starling said. “What this family has done, we are just indebted to them and this is second to none all over the world. We encourage other people to come and look with Grace and follow suit. We are excited for what they’re doing and what this can mean for the town.”

“The City of Clinton and Main Street Program appreciate Grace and Ken’s thoughtful design and reuse of this historic property and their investment in our community,” Mary Rose, City of Clinton Planning director, said.

The love of Ho’s life Ken Yang has been with her throughout every one of their shared accomplishments in life. He was more than happy to share insight about his loving wife.

“So my wife has been a small business owner for over 10 years already just without a storefront,” Ken Yang said. “She always had this vision of having her own art space and gallery, but with raising a family she didn’t have the amount of time to dedicate to a storefront.”

Yang also shared how they found the building and how long the process took to complete the place they’ll now call home.

“About three years ago, we saw that this single store unit was for sale and it was in very old condition, so to speak,” he said. “We decided to tear the whole inside out and the only part that’s original is the back and front walls. Then David Maurer, our architect from Raleigh, and H N Carr, the local construction company, helped us create what we have here.”

“The basic structure of the building is still Grace’s idea and it was her vision,” Yang continued. “She actually modeled it, drew it out and the architect helped us create the rest. So again, it was about a two and half year journey but now she finally has her storefront.”

“We also live upstairs, where we have a one bedroom apartment,” he added. “So this is an opportunity to continue to grow old in Clinton, for us to continue to grow our business and to enjoy living downtown together.”

Ho and Yang have four children — one boy Casey, the oldest, and three daughters, Katey, Kayla and Kenzy. The two youngest, Kayla and Kenzy, shared their thoughts on how they felt about this moment, not just for mom, but as a family.

“I want just to say that I’m so proud of both my parents for just chasing their dreams and making them into a reality,” Kayla Yang said. “It’s really inspiring how she was able to set up her own gallery for people to view, but also she’s really brought the community together. You can really tell the love they have for not just the gallery but the place we all live. It’s just been so much fun to watch this place grow and as a family we’ve had just as much fun with it.”

“We as the kids are beyond proud of our parents — how far they’ve come is inspiring,” Kenzy Yang said. “They came from a poor household and now they’re so successful. They both worked so hard for this and I’m just so proud of them. This is not just my mom’s dream come true but all of our dreams come true. I love living here and this environment is just filled with love.”

Ho has been a freelance artist for the past 10 years but her love for art extends back to her childhood. Never did she expect that doodling as a child would lead her to this moment, a long journey she detailed on her website.

“When I was four years old, I emigrated from Taiwan to America with my parents and sisters,” Ho wrote on her website. “Early interests in science and art led me to Tufts University where I majored in Chemistry and Art History, on top of pre-med courses. While in college I found my soulmate, Ken Yang. Together we tackled medical school, fell deeply in love, started a family, and graduated with our M.D.s. We migrated south to put down new roots in North Carolina. After eight years of juggling life as doctor, wife, mother, daughter, and community helper, I chose to hang up my white coat and dedicate more moments with my family. As my kids grow, I continue to find time to pursue my first love … drawing, painting, and making art. At the end of each day, sharing art and life with Ken makes it sweeter, I sign all art-work GYang.”

“Art has grounded my sense of self in pursuit of what brings joy. I live by leaving regrets behind. I love by making worthy connections. I work hard to play hard. I am and have been an artist at the core of my being. I am an artist who creates, educates, and advocates because art matters.”

Ho Yang Fine Art is open Tuesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or by appointment. All ages are welcome. For more information, visit www.hoyangfineart.com or call 910-212-6414.

