RALEIGH, N.C. — No additional positive Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) detections have been found in the 2021-2022 deer harvest since the single deer that tested positive in Yadkin County in March, officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are reporting.

During the 2021-2022 sampling season, wildlife biologists collected over 7,200 deer tissue samples across the state from hunters, meat processors, taxidermists, road kills and sick deer. The samples were sent to the Wisconsin Veterinarian Diagnostic Lab, a USDA approved laboratory for testing.

“We are currently at a 98% return,” said Brad Howard, wildlife management division chief with the Wildlife Commission. “We are still collecting samples from roadkill, depredation harvest and late submissions, but we feel confident enough with these results to move forward and focus our CWD response plan efforts in Yadkin County and the surrounding areas.”

The Wildlife Commission will hold a KNOW CWD Public Forum this evening from 7-9 p.m. at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Educational Building in Yadkinville. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about CWD, the response plan and ask wildlife officials questions. The event will also be live streamed on the Wildlife Commission’s Facebook page courtesy of Carolina Sportsman Magazine.

The Wildlife Commission has also initiated temporary rules to specify requirements necessary to improve CWD testing efforts and reduce human-assisted spread of CWD. A public hearing to receive comments on the proposed rules will be held on May 12, 7-9 p.m., at the agency’s headquarters at 1751 Varsity Drive in Raleigh. A virtual option will also be available via Zoom. Public comments on the proposed changes will be accepted through May 20. Details about the proposed rules and how to comment are on the agency’s proposed regulations webpage.

CWD is a fatal, transmissible spongiform encephalopathy, caused by abnormal prion proteins, that affects white-tailed deer and other cervids. For more information about CWD, visit ncwildlife.org/CWD. Get to KNOW CWD through this 5-minute video released by the Wildlife Commission.