The following four students that have been accepted to Governor School: Clarissa Hernandez of Union High School, Leon Rodriquez-Jarquin of Lakewood High School, Riley Heath of Midway High School, and Meredith Jackson of Midway High School. They were recognized at the April board meeting.

The Sampson County Schools Middle District Battle of the Books Competition was on March 11, in the Union High School Auditorium. The Midway Middle School Team represented at the regional competition on April 4, in Cumberland County. The team members are: Alexandria Armwood; Danielle Boney; Angelina Carpenter; Jeremiah Dipre; Caleb Faircloth; Lily Foreman; Destiny Jackson; Evander Pope; Nathan Pope; Coach, Karen Kinlaw.

The Sampson County Schools Elementary District Battle of the Books Competition was on March 16, in the Midway High School Auditorium. The team will represent Sampson County at the regional competition on April 28, in Moore County. The team members are: Victoria Acosta; Gabriel Hooper; Katherine Juarez Ramirez; Asher McCray; Sophie McQueen; Ivey Kate Peterson; Caegan Rhoads; Coaches, Alison Ray and Vonda Eldridge.

