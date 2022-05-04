On Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m., the 12th Annual MAC Community Fun Day will be held. Food Plate give-away from 11-2 p.m. and food bag give-away from 1-3 p.m. There will be 25 churches feeding the community lots of food, music, and fellowship. Several activities for the children to enjoy. Welcome everyone. FMI, call Pastor Floyd Ray at 910-890-6285, and the Rev. Chris Hall at 910-366-3787.

On Sunday, May 8, at 11 a.m. Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn, will have their Mother’s Day Celebration. Elder Willa Strickland of Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church Clinton, will bring forth the Mother’s Day message. Mt. Zion church choir will render the music.

On Sunday, May 8, from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will have regular morning service. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Every Tuesday noon day prayer is held on Facebook. Bible Study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. (Facebook)

On Sunday, May 8, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, will celebrate Mother’s Day. Minister Angela Freeman will bring forth the Mother’s Day message. Music rendered by the praise team. Bible Study every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, May 8, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. The N.C. Prayer Tower will celebrate Mother’s Day. The pastor will bring forth the Mother’s Day message. Music render by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, May 8, at 3 p.m. service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Hitian/ American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church, Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (on line) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code:5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. Dial 701-802-5237 Access Code: 696127#

The Friendly Trio and Church Association will distribute food bags every third week of each month at the Friendly Community Center, 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. Drive-thru from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. FMI, call Bro. Charles Strickland at 910-590-4925.

Dedication to our Mom: Mae Bell Williamson; from: Marilyn/Bonnie and the Grandchildren

Mother, you left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.

In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.

Thought For The Week: Happy Mother’s Day, May God Bless You and Please Be Safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins and the families that lost loved ones.

