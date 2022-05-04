(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 27 — Celino Gonzales-Calleja, 52, of 3405 Wrench Road, Dunn, was charged with defrauding innkeeper and served an order for arrest. Bond set at $500; court date is May 31.

• April 27 — Justin Mathew Moore, 28, of 158 N. Herring St., Garland, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 24.

• April 27 — Johnathan Mitchell Naylor, 37, of 1590 Ozzie Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date was April 29.

• April 27 — Amy Michelle Martin, 33, of 478 Elon Road, Autryville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date was April 29.

• April 28 — Ashley Barefoot, 46, of 130 Dudley Road, Newton Grove, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is June 16.

• April 28 — Alfonso Bautista Santiago, 60, of 77 Sams Lane, Faison, was charged with cyberstalking and second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is May 26.

• April 28 — Emma Hudson, 18, of 183 Staten Hall Lane, Dunn, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond listed; court date is June 14.

• April 29 — William Kirkland Jackson, 46, of 993 New Hope Church Road, Turkey, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $500; court date is June 1.

• April 29 — Brendan Jamal Brunson, 26, of 234 Brantwood Court, Roseboro, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond listed; court date is May 16.

• April 30 — Eric Lewis Daw, 18, of 2915 Polo Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of open container. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 1.

• April 30 — Carrington Joseph Statler, 24, of 4550 Mount Olive Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is May 27.

• May 1 — Larry Donnel West, 63, of 10618 Faison Hwy., Faison, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 31.

• May 1 — Gilmore William Allen, 61, of 2275 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Bond set at $500; court date is May 12.

• May 1 — Byron Imes, 24, of 54 Woodington Lane, Ivanhoe, was charged with trespassing. Bond not listed; court date was May 1.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.