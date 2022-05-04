CLINTON — Nearly a decade after a body was found in Sampson County, the victim of a fatal gunshot wound, a suspect is in custody and has been charged in the murder.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning on what it deemed a “cold case,” announcing updates on a case that quite literally had gone cold over the years before new evidence reportedly came to the surface, authorities said.

On July 19, 2012, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the discovery of a deceased body on Brewer Road. Through the investigation the deceased victim was identified as Kim Douglas Mckoy, Jr., who was determined to have died as a result of a gunshot wound. An initial person of interest in the case, Glen Allen Stewart, Jr. has now been charged in the murder.

It took a while to get there.

“Investigators with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation collected evidence and conducted interviews until all leads had been exhausted,” the Sheriff’s statement read.

Glen Allen Stewart, Jr. was identified as a person of interest during the initial investigation, but authorities said it was determined that there was not enough evidence at that time to proceed with charges.

“Investigators continued to pursue leads and look for new evidence,” the sheriff’s statement read.

On Sept. 10, 2021, investigators with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office met with District Attorney Ernie Lee and the evidence of the investigation was reviewed. Lee determined there was sufficient evidence against Glen Allen Stewart, Jr. for to bring the murder charge in the McKoy case and to present an indictment to the Sampson County Grand Jury.

On Oct. 25, 2021, the case was presented to the Grand Jury and a true bill of indictment was returned by the Sampson County Grand Jury against Stewart.

On May 3, 2022, Stewart was served with an order for arrest for murder and given a first appearance in court. A judge issued Stewart a $500,000 secured bond and ordered him to electronic house arrest in the event bail is posted.

Stewart is also currently incarcerated in the federal prison system for unrelated charges.

“The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office hopes the arrest of Stewart helps to provide some closure to the McKoy family after a long awaited 10 years,” Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said in a prepared statement. “This is an example of how justice prevails through determination and teamwork.”

No conviction has been handed down in the case.