Robinson: ‘Continue to dream’

CLINTON — On Thursday evening, graduates from the Sampson Community College and Career Readiness program celebrated their achievements at the 6th commencement exercises for the Class of 2022.

Students, families, staff members and supporters gathered at Clinton Community Church to allow the students the chance to walk across the stage.

The Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy Color Guard presented the colors, and Mallik McAllister began the Pledge of Allegiance. An invocation was shared by Bonnie Fann. Amanda Bradshaw, dean of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, welcomed everyone to the event.

“I want you to take a moment and take a deep breath, especially you graduates,” said Bradshaw. “You are all young and ready to go chase the world.”

Special music was performed by Jyra Buie. LaVoice Faison-Stevens, director of the College and Career Readiness program, introduced the speaker.

Dr. Elwood L. Robinson, chancellor of Winston-Salem University, shared some encouraging words.

Robinson, a native of Ivanhoe, is a 1974 graduate of Union High School.

“Many of you don’t know, the graduates, what a special moment this is for me to be here with you,” he said, sharing his congratulations. “Being with you today is a homecoming for me as well, I am proud of my Sampson roots and my experience I had in growing up in Ivanhoe.”

“That has become the cornerstone of my life, perspectives and my vision,” he said. “I am here today to remind you that you are important and your life matters. Your presence here this evening is an indication that you have reached a significant milestone in your life.

“I know without asking you that so many of you have experienced moments of doubt, moments of frustration and I know you have experienced hardships. But what I will say to you is that you have overcome those, and that you are here today, in this moment, that your sacrifices challenge you in so many ways, your well-being, your mental health, and it even challenged your heart,” Robinson continued. “But in spite of all the naysayers, and all the obstacles, you stand here, in this moment in time. You stand here in your dreams. Continue to dream … but not just ordinary dreams, dreams of cathedrals and mountaintops, dream of places yet unseen.

“I tell you to take the learning of your mind to place where the passions of your heart meet the talents of your hands,” he imparted, “because that is the place that you will make a difference.”

