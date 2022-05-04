AUTRYVILLE — Residents recently had reason to rejoice as news came out that the town finally closed on their awarded USDA (US Department of Agriculture) Grant/Loan.

“This morning Mayor Grayson Spell and Interim Clerk Paula Stewart signed the documents to close on the USDA Grant/Loan that the Town of Autryville was awarded over a year ago,” a post from the town Facebook said. “We are so excited to complete this process that has been the culmination of two years of hard work by Grayson Spell.”

The USDA Grant/Loan was given to the town to be used solely for public works equipment. The money was used to purchase a new public works truck and a new trash truck, which Spell noted will hopefully be delivered soon, as well as a mini excavator to clean out and mow ditches. Through this program, they received $110,000 as a low interest loan and $50,000 of grant money.

The USDA offered the town a package of $110,000 in a 10-year loan and $50,000 in the form of the grant but in order to use the free $50,000 they had to use the entire $110,000. The public works equipment purchased included a 2021 Ford F-250 public works truck, 2022 Ford F-550 trash truck and a small Kubota backhoe.

They also purchased a standby generator for the town hall so they can serve meals and provide shelter to the community during natural disasters.

Town members were equally excited about the news and took to social media to share that joy.

“This is great news. Thank you for your hard work,” Stacey Faircloth said.

“Well done Spell family,” Chris Craven said. “Thanks for your servant leadership in Autryville.”

“Grayson is working diligently to improve the Town of Autryville, great mayor,” Debbie Jones, owner of Big Daddy’s Grill, said.

“Thank you Grayson for all your hard work,” Denise Tyndall, board commissioner, said. “You are a great mayor and a pleasure to work with you.”

“This is wonderful news for our community,” Pamela Spell said.

Mayor Spell also had his own words of thanks and let the townspeople know that this was just one of their many ongoing projects.

“We would like to thank Terry Spell Mechanical Services, who also installed a generator at the water tower, installed area lights at the town hall and removed old electrical systems at the town hall to reduce our power bill each month,” Spell said. “This work was done at no cost to the town or our taxpayers.”

“This is just one of the hundreds of projects that are currently underway for the Town of Autryville, but we couldn’t do it without the support of each one of you, thank you,” he added.

